INSPIRING: Young Fredericksburg brothers cut through obstacles to help others

Almost all of the lawns they cut belonged to people they’d never met—and not just in their Idlewild neighborhood. Their parents packed up the truck or minivan and hauled push mowers, an edger and leaf blower—along with the boys—to homes from Stafford County to Lake of the Woods in Orange County.

“We thought it would be a good idea to help the community and get out there, and it was,” said James.

He’s the one who “does not necessarily love being in the outdoors and being active,” his mother said. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Matthew, normally is “super active and has endless energy,” she said, but he’s still suffering symptoms of long COVID.

The whole family got sick with the virus in January 2021, but Matthew—who had no previous health issues—continues to get random chest pains and have trouble breathing. That’s why their mother sought an outdoor challenge with a meaningful purpose, one that would allow both boys to participate and give Matthew the chance to take breaks, as needed.

Matthew agreed it was tiring at times, especially in the stifling heat and humidity. Lots of rain last summer made it even harder, when wet grass would clog the mowers, but the boys persevered.

