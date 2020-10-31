Interns lend a hand to spread sanitizer throughout hospitals

Making sure people entering Mary Washington Healthcare hospitals have the hand sanitizer they need became the problem—and solving it involved a lot of partners.
In the height of the pandemic, A. Smith Bowman Distillery of Spotsylvania County donated hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer to the health care organization for use as needed, according to a press release. Workers with MWHC’s supply chain operations reached out to the Innovation Council, a team tasked with finding items in short supply during COVID-19.
After experimenting with several types of spray bottles, the council chose a plastic bottle holding 10ml of sanitizer—enough for several uses, MWHC stated. Council members designed a label and got busy filling bottles to hand out at the entrances to Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Lee’s Hill Emergency and Outpatient Center.
“The council quickly realized this would be an ongoing project and that they needed help,” wrote Karen Charney, MWHC’s web content coordinator, said after council members filled about 7,000 bottles.
Volunteers and student interns had not been allowed in MWHC facilities early on after the COVID-19 pandemic began, but were able to return in August. Officials decided to recruit some manpower from local interns with Project SEARCH, a national program that prepares young people with disabilities for success in integrated, competitive employment. MWHC partners with Stafford County’s five high schools to provide the students real-life job training.
Seven interns—four new ones and three from last year—have been working in volunteer services, food services, environmental services, pharmacy, central sterile, ICU and same-day surgery, engineering and medical imaging. Stacey Vastano, their instructor, helps them with social, interpersonal and job-specific skills, while encouraging them to think beyond their internship to full-time employment.
Joel Zurasky, a Stafford High School graduate, spends several afternoons each week filling sanitizer bottles. He’s helped by Jonathan Shell, a Colonial Forge High School graduate who worked with the program last year and is an intern in the hospital’s central sterile department.
The two form an assembly line that allows them to fill several hundred spray bottles each week. Zurasky uses a syringe to measure the exact mount for each bottle, and Shell takes his time to roll each label on precisely so it doesn’t wrinkle or fold.
To date, the young men have filled about five boxes—each containing 200 bottles—with individual containers of hand sanitizers. The bottles are showing up everywhere; at one entrance, a rubber lizard-type critter held one its mouth. They’re used by visitors, associates and volunteers, Vastano said.
Hospital officials said they were grateful Project SEARCH interns could help with the work.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
