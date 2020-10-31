Interns lend a hand to spread sanitizer throughout hospitals

Making sure people entering Mary Washington Healthcare hospitals have the hand sanitizer they need became the problem—and solving it involved a lot of partners.

In the height of the pandemic, A. Smith Bowman Distillery of Spotsylvania County donated hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer to the health care organization for use as needed, according to a press release. Workers with MWHC’s supply chain operations reached out to the Innovation Council, a team tasked with finding items in short supply during COVID-19.

After experimenting with several types of spray bottles, the council chose a plastic bottle holding 10ml of sanitizer—enough for several uses, MWHC stated. Council members designed a label and got busy filling bottles to hand out at the entrances to Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Lee’s Hill Emergency and Outpatient Center.

“The council quickly realized this would be an ongoing project and that they needed help,” wrote Karen Charney, MWHC’s web content coordinator, said after council members filled about 7,000 bottles.