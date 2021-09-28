 Skip to main content
Interstate 95 North shut down after truck hits Stafford overpass
alert top story

Interstate 95 North shut down after truck hits Stafford overpass

Northbound Interstate 95 and the Truslow Road bridge in Stafford County are shut down after a truck hit the overpass.

“For motorist safety, all northbound lanes and Truslow Road have been closed until the bridge can be inspected,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. ”Bridge inspectors are on scene.”

VDOT advised drivers to avoid northbound I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, if possible.

“Travelers can expect major northbound delays on the interstate and surrounding arterial roads in the region,” VDOT said. “Traffic signal timing is being adjusted in the Fredericksburg region to accommodate heavier northbound vehicle traffic.”

—Scott Shenk

