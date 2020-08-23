 Skip to main content
Isolation or quarantine? With COVID-19, there's a difference
microscopic image (copy)

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

Under normal circumstances, the terms “isolation” and “quarantine” might be interchangeable. After all, quarantine is loosely defined as a place or period in time in which people or animals, arriving from somewhere else or possibly exposed to infectious diseases, are put in isolation.

But if there’s one thing that COVID-19 has demonstrated, it’s that nothing about these times is normal. In public health terms, which have saturated society since March, isolation is different from quarantining.

Because there seems to be a lot of confusion between the terms, officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District asked if The Free Lance-Star could provide some clarification.

The request comes as local case numbers—and deaths—continue to increase. On Sunday, the area’s 60th fatality from COVID-19 was reported, a Spotsylvania County man in his 70s. He was the 37th person in Spotsylvania to die from the virus.

As for the difference in terms related to the disease, people who test positive for COVID-19 need to isolate at home, away from others, for at least 10 days after they start experiencing symptoms, said Allison Balmes-John, district spokesperson. After the 10-day period has passed, symptoms improve and people are free of fever for at least 24 hours—without the use of medication—they can end their isolation.

The math isn’t that simple for people who come in close contact with an infected person, especially in the same household.

Each time a person tests positive for the virus, the health district launches a case investigation to identify close contacts. They’re defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as someone within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes or more.

Close contacts are asked to quarantine at home for 14 days.

“I think this is confusing because it can require someone’s close contact to be at home longer than the person with the confirmed case of COVID-19,” Balmes–John said.

And, the quarantine clock can run even longer based on when the countdown begins.

The 14-day quarantine presumes that most people exposed to COVID-19 will show symptoms within two days to two weeks of exposure. Most who develop the disease do so sooner rather than later, but Balmes–John said the local district has seen cases where a person shows symptoms on the 14th day following exposure.

This is where it gets tricky for household members.

She gave the example of a husband becoming sick and isolating for 10 days. His wife also would need to quarantine at the same time.

“Unless they are able to keep completely separate [such as separate bedroom and bathroom, with meals dropped off at the door], once his 10 days end, then her 14-day quarantine period would begin,” Balmes–John said. “This means that household members could easily be quarantining for 24 days, and even longer if they end up getting sick, as there could be additional isolation time.”

The extended timetable also has ramifications for businesses that do not practice social distancing or other protective measures, she said. If one employee becomes sick and others are identified as close contacts, job sites can end up losing several staff members for weeks.

As public health officials have regularly done, Balmes–John said such impacts in the workplace can be avoided if workers stay 6 feet apart, wear masks and wash their hands frequently.

Making matters even more complicated is the fact that people can continue to test positive for the virus for up to three months after they’re infected, yet they can’t spread the disease to others, according to the CDC. Guidelines on employers insisting that workers have a negative test before they return to the job changed after that became evident, Balmes–John said.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

OTHER STATE RESOURCES

The Virginia Department of Health offers the following resources concerning COVID-19:

TEST SITES: Residents can enter their ZIP code and find where they can find free tests, tests for children or drive-up or drive-thru testing. Go to vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites/.

WARM LINE: Those experiencing stress and others concerns because of the virus can get emotional support and referrals for mental-health services. Unlike 911, which is used for emergencies, “a warm line offers support and gives people the chance to talk about their struggles,” according to the state. Spanish speaking counselors are available. The COVID Warm Line number is 877/349-6428 and available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PHONE APP: Virginia is the first state to launch a smartphone app that alerts people when they come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The app is free, called COVIDWISE and can be downloaded at vdh.virginia.gov/covidwise/.

CALL CENTER: The Rappahannock Area Health District maintains a call center to answer questions from the public and providers. It’s in operation weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at 540/899-4797.

COMPLAINTS: Residents who want to file a complaint with the state about businesses that aren’t following rules regarding capacity or wearing masks can register their complaints with the state at https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=Y4P9H7DTWA

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

There were 71 new cases—and two new deaths—reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District over the weekend for a cumulative total of 4,174 cases and 60 deaths. That included 1,701 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,589 in Stafford County; 451 in Fredericksburg; 247 in Caroline County; and 186 in King George County.

In the last seven days, 7.4 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average, which is 6.5 percent. In the local health district, there have been 47,842 tests given for COVID-19 since March.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,070 cases in Culpeper County; 717 in Fauquier County; 244 in Orange County; and 220 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 2,106 new cases and 31 new deaths over the weekend for a cumulative total of 112,966 cases and 2,467 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

