Isolation or quarantine? With COVID-19, there's a difference

The math isn’t that simple for people who come in close contact with an infected person, especially in the same household.

Each time a person tests positive for the virus, the health district launches a case investigation to identify close contacts. They’re defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as someone within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes or more.

Close contacts are asked to quarantine at home for 14 days.

“I think this is confusing because it can require someone’s close contact to be at home longer than the person with the confirmed case of COVID-19,” Balmes–John said.

And, the quarantine clock can run even longer based on when the countdown begins.

The 14-day quarantine presumes that most people exposed to COVID-19 will show symptoms within two days to two weeks of exposure. Most who develop the disease do so sooner rather than later, but Balmes–John said the local district has seen cases where a person shows symptoms on the 14th day following exposure.

This is where it gets tricky for household members.

She gave the example of a husband becoming sick and isolating for 10 days. His wife also would need to quarantine at the same time.