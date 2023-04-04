Franco Rubini put his hands over his ears in order to describe his experience at Sunday’s NASCAR event in Richmond.

“Very loud!” he said. “Good people watching.”

Rubini, a photographer from Este, a northern Italian town that is one of Fredericksburg’s sister cities, is spending most of April in the Fredericksburg area hoping to experience and capture slices of American life.

His visit is part of an artist exchange program established by the Fredericksburg–Este Association to “join our art together,” Rubino explained.

Last year, Fredericksburg artist Cathy Herndon spent time in Este, where she stayed with Rubini’s family.

“For us, it’s all about the cultural exchange,” said Sue Henderson, a local photographer who guided Rubino around Falmouth on Tuesday.

Rubini calls his photography “reportage.” He works in black-and-white and captures close-range, candid images of people and faces.

“I look for people’s expressions,” he said. “I am looking for people who tell a story with their faces.”

The Fredericksburg–Este Association has arranged for a group of seven local photographers to guide Rubini around the area over the next few weeks, showing him their favorite spots for people-watching, natural beauty and local flavor.

This week, in addition to exploring Belmont and Chatham, he spent time on the University of Mary Washington campus photographing students on their way to class.

In later weeks, he’ll be visiting Washington, Richmond and Colonial Beach. He will also spend time on the Rappahannock River to observe the shad run and stroll downtown Fredericksburg.

“It’s dinner here, somebody’s backyard there,” Henderson said. “We’re trying to find that slice of Americana.”

Rubini said he’s discovered more similarities than differences between Fredericksburg and his home of Este. Both offer easy access to nature, whether it’s the Rappahannock River or the Euganean Hills surrounding Este.

The cities are about the same size and both are friendly to walkers and bikers. Both have a large student population and a thriving artist community, he said.

Both have lots of history, as well — though in Este, it dates back thousands of years to the Etruscans.

Rubini’s “reportage photography” is on display this month at the Fredericksburg Visitor’s Center, the Salem Church Library and the Howell Library. The photographs document his travels to Tanzania and Peru as well as his 2018 visit to Fredericksburg, when he accompanied the first-ever Italian exchange artist, Nadir Frizzarin.

For more about the Fredericksburg–Este Sister City Association, visit fred-este.org.