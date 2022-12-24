'It's a blessing': Hope Christian Fellowship hosts annual Christmas Eve party for families

The first annual Christmas Eve party organized by a small church for homeless families and others struggling financially was held 11 years ago at a Spotsylvania County skating rink.

On Saturday, the small, home-based Hope Christian Fellowship church held another of its Christmas Eve parties, at a different spot, and drew its biggest crowd yet.

Around 130 people, mostly children, showed up at the Field House, an indoor sports complex in Spotsylvania where the parties have been held since 2016.

“We expected more this time,” said Coston Cheatham, a church member who helps organize the events.

Maureen Hayes, another church member who helps organize the parties, said more people could have come from Fredericksburg because they spread the word more this year in the city.

She added that the toys and food for the gathering cost about twice as much as in the past, something that also affects the people who attended Saturday. Many of those who showed up live in area motels.

On Saturday those attendees were served a meal (turkey, potatoes, pies and other treats) cooked by volunteers with the Field House. Children also were given toys and gift cards and the families took home a bag of groceries.

Timothy and Angela Darr showed up to the Field House with six godchildren in tow. They have been caring for children, ranging from ages 2–10, for years in place of their parents, who are friends that fell on hard times.

The couple lives in a basement apartment in Spotsylvania and has no car. Volunteers made two trips to drive the family to the Field House.

“It’s a blessing,” said Timothy, a cook at a local restaurant. He figured they otherwise would have stayed at home Saturday.

Along with the gifts the children received Saturday, Angela said they were also able to get some toys donated by Hard Time Café.

The Field House parties used to serve pizza along with the gifts, but Field House owner John Wack said they changed that last year by offering a full meal.

He said they showed up at the Field House at 6 a.m. to start setting up and cooking all of the food, which included 16 turkeys.

“We wanted to make this more of a family, Christmas feel,” he said.