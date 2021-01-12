It's not life-threatening or financially ruinous, but columnist laments being people-starved

I’ve read and heard accounts of all the things people long to do when the pandemic finally eases off, much of it focusing on getting back to things like ballgames or dinners out.

And while I look forward to those as well—how good would attending a college basketball game feel right now?—there’s a simpler thing I’m longing for.

I just want to see people again, whether it be friends and coworkers, family or even acquaintances.

I’m people-starved.

Because I’m a social animal, heavier on the social than the animal, I just like to see and talk to people. I wouldn’t have chosen to be a journalist if I didn’t enjoy meeting and engaging with folks on a regular basis.

I’ve managed to get out now and then to see people I interview face-to-face, though only sporadically, and then mostly outside with plenty of space between me and anyone else. I did that on Monday, even though it meant sitting outside on a cool day in the rain.

Before the pandemic, I would generally see a slew of people each day, whether that was in the office, at meetings or out covering events and interviewing column subjects. And I love doing that, because there’s nothing more interesting than the next person you meet and interview.