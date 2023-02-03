The Ladysmith Ruritan Club will host the Caroline County Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday at Lake Land’Or in Ladysmith. The annual event is Caroline County's largest charitable fundraiser, according to a news release from organizers.

Festivities will get underway at 10 a.m., with music, dancing and costume contests. Local actor Bobby Hebert will return as the event’s emcee, and Caroline County Administrator Charles Culley will be DJ for the day. The pirate-themed plunge slogan is “Time to bring the booty," the release states.

The event is free to attend, and the public is invited to come in pirate attire. Anyone wishing to join the plungers and jump into the lake can do so by making a $25 donation on the day of the event.

Local charities raised more than $43,000 during last year's festivities, organizers said. Participating organizations for this year’s plunge include Paws for Purple Hearts, Caroline's Promise, Caroline County YMCA, Ladysmith Ruritan Club, Caroline County Habitat for Humanity, Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church.

The organization that raises the most money will win the coveted Polar Cup and Golden Plunger, the release states.