Itty Bitty City was team effort for grand prize winner

Second place—winner of $250 in downtown gift cards—went to Jane Davison of North Stafford, who has participated in the scavenger hunt for about a decade with her husband, Edward. She doesn’t remember quite how they got started.

“I think I just saw it in the paper, and I asked my husband if he wanted to do it,” she said. “He wasn’t really for it at first, but now he’s really into it.”

While some challenge themselves to finish the hunt in a single day, the Davisons said they like to take their time.

“Once you find them all, it’s all done, and you have to wait for next year,” she said.

Their toughest clue to find was No. 16, a sticker on the pack of a two-hour parking sign in the 100 block of George Street.

“We knew it had to be down that way, so we kept walking around and walking around, and I just happened to see it on the back of that sign,” Davison said. “I kind of found it by accident.”

Davison said the pair look forward to the scavenger hunt each year.

“We’ll do it till we can’t walk anymore.”