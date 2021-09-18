Itty Bitty City was team effort for grand prize winner

Part of a “family and friends” group was the grand prize winner in The Free Lance–Star’s Itty Bitty City Scavenger Hunt this year.
Spotsylvania County resident Brian Patrick, who hunts with his wife, Michelle, mother-in-law Lynn Coffey, and neighbors Laura Lloyd and Pat Barnes, located all the items and correctly identified their location. Though his wife, Michelle, says he is a reluctant participant.
“He’s like, ‘Go look on that street,’ ” she said. “We involve him as much as we can.”
The group has been on the hunt for about eight years, and they also participate in the holiday contest.
“You meet so many nice people walking around,” Michelle Patrick said. “People will ask if you’re looking and try to get hints. We help, but we won’t tell you exactly where to look.”
The Patrick party had the hardest time finding the initials and date, “JMB 2000”, written in the sidewalk at 511 Princess Anne St.
They hunted early in the morning, before it got too hot, and searched once a week for about a month before finding all the photographic clues of items around downtown Fredericksburg. A Facebook group provided an occasional nudge in the right direction.
Michelle Patrick said the couple love eating out, so may use some of their $400 in downtown gift cards to buy meals and maybe do some Christmas shopping.
Second place—winner of $250 in downtown gift cards—went to Jane Davison of North Stafford, who has participated in the scavenger hunt for about a decade with her husband, Edward. She doesn’t remember quite how they got started.
“I think I just saw it in the paper, and I asked my husband if he wanted to do it,” she said. “He wasn’t really for it at first, but now he’s really into it.”
While some challenge themselves to finish the hunt in a single day, the Davisons said they like to take their time.
“Once you find them all, it’s all done, and you have to wait for next year,” she said.
Their toughest clue to find was No. 16, a sticker on the pack of a two-hour parking sign in the 100 block of George Street.
“We knew it had to be down that way, so we kept walking around and walking around, and I just happened to see it on the back of that sign,” Davison said. “I kind of found it by accident.”
Davison said the pair look forward to the scavenger hunt each year.
“We’ll do it till we can’t walk anymore.”
Seven third-place winners will each receive a $50 downtown gift card: Charles Hall, Tram Chase, Lee Ann Wilson, Matt Bartman, Linda Johnson, Donald Rowe and Ellen Roof.