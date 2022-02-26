Ivy and Friends to hold trap-and-neuter event beginning March 3

Ivy and Friends in Spotsylvania County, a volunteer group formed in 2019 to help control the area’s cat population, is seeking the public’s help. When a colony of more than 100 cats was found in the area, Ivy and Friends spearheaded a plan called Trap-Neuter-Release beginning March 3.

With the help of Kincheloe Spay & Neuter Clinic in Spotsylvania, which will donate the use of its clinic, Ivy and Friends will make sure the cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and treated for any illnesses. In addition, several local rescues have offered to take some cats and kittens to be placed for adoption, the group said.

Hartwood Animal Hospital veterinarians and techs will perform the surgeries. Old Dominion Humane Society will house the cats, Return 2 Home Lost Pet Resources is providing traps, and A Tail to be Told is donating supplies necessary for the surgeries.

“We’re holding the TNR beginning March 3 to capture the cats and bring them to Kincheloe for the various services needed for these animals,” said Debbie Byrne, of Ivy and Friends, in a news release.

Donations can be made to the Kincheloe Spay & Neuter Clinic via PayPal at bit.ly/35dvY7v or A Tail to be Told Animal Rescue at atailtobetold.org. When donating, make a note that the donation is for the Ivy and Friends spay/neuter event. For more information or to find out how to donate directly to Ivy and Friends, email kim_eckhardt@yahoo.com.