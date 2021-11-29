Jailed pharmacist loses bid for freedom in Fredericksburg drug case

A judge on Monday declined a former Fredericksburg pharmacist’s request to be released on bond while an appeals court decides whether to overturn his 18 felony convictions.

Hardik S. Patel, 35, is serving a 56-month prison sentence for illegally selling prescription drugs from his Fredericksburg business, HnR Pharmacy, in 2018.

According to the evidence presented at his trials, Patel sold drugs without a prescription to a convicted felon 10 different times between April 9 and June 21 of that year. The felon, Timothy Urbani, was working as a police informant in an effort to reduce his own legal troubles.

Patel watched on closed-circuit television from the Haynesville Correctional Center Monday as his attorney, Jonathan Sheldon, argued for his release in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

The defense is challenging the sufficiency of the evidence during the trial and claims Patel should not have been tried again after his first trial ended in a mistrial. Sheldon argued that Patel is neither a flight risk or a danger to the community and wrote in court records that there is “no compelling reason” for Patel to continue serving his time now instead of after a potential appeals court denial.