James Monroe High School closes track to public during the week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The track at James Monroe High School will now be closed to the public during the school week.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools communicated the decision via a text message and email to the community Thursday morning. According to the school system, the track will open to the public at 2 p.m. on Fridays for weekend use and will close again on Monday mornings.

Athletic Director Kenton Griffin made the decision to close the track along with JMHS Principal Tim Duffy and the school division's interim deputy superintendent, Matthew Eberhardt.

“It is 100 percent for the safety of our employees and students,” Griffin said.

He said the track has seen slightly higher use lately than in previous years, and with students and faculty potentially coming back to the school campus next month, he wanted to reduce traffic.

“Everyone is trying to find a place to work out and condition, and that’s great, but I am looking out for students and staff and wanting to keep our ‘bubble’ as safe as possible,” Griffin said.

He said he has always known the JM track to be a “public track,” but community use of it tended to be lower during the weeks school was in session because students were usually there for PE class or athletic practice.