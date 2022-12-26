James Monroe High School freshman starts brand, business to promote unity

Many people were inspired to take action during the racial justice protests that followed the murder of George Floyd in summer 2020 — but perhaps not many were as young as Elijah Wilson.

He was 12 at the time, but he felt called to respond to the strong, raw feelings he saw in footage of protests across the country, some of which turned destructive.

"I saw businesses being destroyed and I thought, 'That's not how we should be doing this,'" said Elijah, now 15 and a freshman at James Monroe High School. "I wanted to find a way to share that we are all created equal."

Elijah said his family always taught him to treat others the way he would want to be treated, and that's the message he wanted to promote.

He wrote down his feelings in his phone's notepad app and went in to see his parents, James and Robyn Wilson.

"I told them, 'I want to do something,'" he recalled.

He shared his vision of that simple phrase — "created equal" — on t-shirts, hats and hoodies. His parents were on board right away and CreatedEqual was born.

James Wilson reached out to some friends who are graphic designers. They worked with Elijah on his vision for the design of the CreatedEqual brand, which Elijah saw as "kind of graffiti-like, but also clean."

The E in "equal" is double underlined to reference the mathematical symbol for equality. It's also a callout to Elijah's own nickname, "E."

Elijah had shirts made with the CreatedEqual logo for his immediate and extended family and shared the design on his social media. As the Wilsons sported the shirts around town, people started asking where they could purchase their own.

"The very first shirt I sold was to a friend of my mom's," Elijah said. "I thought, OK, this is really going to go somewhere. People really like this."

Robyn Wilson said her son earns money from doing chores around the house and playing the drums at a local church. The Wilsons told Elijah they would match whatever amount he wanted to put in to buying a press so he could print more CreatedEqual shirts.

"We wanted to make sure this was really something he wanted to do," Robyn Wilson said.

The Wilsons said they weren't surprised by Elijah's initial desire to respond to the protests in a positive way.

"He always has been aware and conscious of his surroundings," James Wilson said. "That's something we taught him: always keep your eyes open. And he's very caring."

But they were surprised by his commitment to his vision. Elijah put up $500 of his own money, which they matched.

"To see him follow through with it is impressive," James Wilson said. "A lot of kids have ideas but put them aside. We see the passion behind this."

Since 2020, Elijah has sold 1,500 CreatedEqual items. Each one comes with the message of unity and equality.

"This is more than a shirt—there's a movement behind it," Elijah said. "It's not about Black or white, but all ethnicities."

He recently expanded the CreatedEqual collection, adding autism awareness and Black History Month editions of his shirts, hoodies, hats and tote bags.

This year, Elijah received the inaugural Rising Young King award from the Hypeman Foundation, a local nonprofit founded in honor of Isaac "Hype-man" Evans, a James Monroe High School graduate and Army reservist who was killed in a car crash last year.

"Elijah shares a lot of the same qualities as [Isaac]," Robyn Wilson said. "They're both family- and church-oriented."

The award money is going back into the CreatedEqual brand, Elijah said. He also received an award this year from the Spotsylvania Branch of the NAACP.

Elijah's goals for the future are to establish a website, open a CreatedEqual store and continue spreading his message, both through selling and giving away his merchandise.

"He's also a giver," Robyn Wilson said. "I teach him that you have to give in order to get."