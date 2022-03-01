James Monroe High School holds 31st annual African American Read-In

For 30 years, James Monroe High School has closed out its celebrations of Black History Month by hosting an African-American Read-In, in which students read aloud to their peers from works by Black authors, and members of the community are invited in to speak to the students.

This year, the event, held Monday, was a little different.

“I’ll be 65 this year,” said Xavier Richardson, a chief executive at Mary Washington Hospital and James Monroe High School graduate who has been a speaker at several past Read-Ins. “I know other [community leaders who have been invited in the past] are 75 and even 85. These kids need to hear from people closer to their own age, who maybe came from the same neighborhood and can be inspirational to them.”

So this year, the Read-In featured 28 James Monroe High School alumni, all under age 45, who spoke to the students about their journeys from high school to career success, the obstacles they faced and the community that helped them along the way. They also offered advice.

“When you follow what you love, doors do open up for you, but it still requires your ‘yes,’ ” said Fifi Stevens, a 2009 James Monroe graduate who owns Ruby Rose Salon and Spa in Washington and produces her own line of organic beauty products.

Model Awuor Dit, a 2016 graduate who arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from Sudan, echoed this advice.

“Don’t be afraid to say yes,” she said. “Be comfortable with not knowing the answer and don’t let fear stop you.”

Stevens and Dit were joined by many others including Charlie Frye, a 1996 James Monroe graduate who is now vice mayor of Fredericksburg; 2004 graduate Jeffrey Scott, a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles; psychiatrist Sidney Hankerson, a 1996 graduate who is director of mental health equity research at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York; Tierra Smith Williams, a 2008 graduate who is grant program coordinator with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services; Fredericksburg Police Department Sgt. Joe Porter; Ronald Johnson, a 2004 graduate and head of North American Sports Marketing for Nike Basketball; and actress Billie Wyatt, a 2014 graduate.

Richardson moderated discussions with the alumni, some of whom participated virtually and some in-person.

The participants also selected a piece of poetry, music, fiction or nonfiction written by a Black artist to read aloud, to continue the Read-In’s goal of making literacy a significant part of Black History Month.

Marvin Gaye, Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Martin Luther King Jr., Madame C.J. Walker, Tupac Shakur, Langston Hughes, Amanda Gorman, Mychal Wynn, Sam Cooke, Audre Lord and Nikki Giovanni were among the poets, authors and speakers whose works the participants read aloud.

Several of the participants read their own writing to the audience of students gathered in the high school’s auditorium.

The African American Read-In is a national event, developed in 1989 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English with the goal of highlighting African American books and authors and promoting literacy.

James Monroe English teacher S.J. Cordell–Richardson was a member of the Black Caucus and organized the first local Read-In in 1990.

For the first event, which she organized with then-librarian Claudia Vandermade, she brought her classes to the library and read to them from the narrative of William and Ellen Craft, who escaped slavery in Georgia with Ellen passing as a white male planter and William as her personal servant.

Cordell–Richardson said students were fascinated by the story, and that inspired her to continue the event and grow it to include participation from her colleagues, students and the greater Fredericksburg community.

She conducted 28 Read-Ins until she retired from teaching in 2018.

She said the event is important because it introduces students to the diversity of opportunities that exist for them after high school and to the diversity of African American writers who are not always heard from outside of Black History Month.

“Black history is everywhere,” Cordell–Robinson said. “But if you give us a month, we’ll take it.”

