James Monroe Museum introduces interactive scavenger hunt for children

“We really wanted to give our younger visitors a chance to reimagine the space,” Crawford said. “Because otherwise they walk into the space and they see the labels and, especially if they’re younger, they’re not going to want to read six paragraphs about James Monroe.”

The scavenger hunt has two levels. Petite Patriots is for preschool and lower elementary and Exploring Eagles is for upper elementary.

Crawford and the museum’s 2020–21 Bowley Scholar, Hannah St. Onge, developed the new scavenger hunt over six months this fall and winter, while the museum was closed to the public.

Crawford said museums have been working to move away from the “be quiet, listen, look and don’t touch” model.

“It’s not patron, but participant,” she said.

Challenging this idea means not just more interactive experiences like the QR scavenger hunt, but also not avoiding difficult aspects of Monroe’s life, such as his ownership of slaves.

“He lived quite a life and we present topics that are not just about him, such as the enslaved population on his properties and the women in his life, and you see that with our programming,” Crawford said.