James Monroe Museum introduces interactive scavenger hunt for children

As it did for many museums, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the James Monroe Museum’s efforts to become more interactive, dynamic and inviting to younger visitors.
The Young Patriot’s corner, which was full of hands-on activities for young children, and a touch-tour scavenger hunt were both casualties of social distancing.
So this spring, the museum—which studies, interprets and presents the life and times of fifth U.S. president James Monroe—launched an interactive, QR-code-driven scavenger hunt in an effort to reengage the elementary school audience.
“So much was taken away [from children] this year and we didn’t want to take away their experience of visiting the museum,” said Lindsey Crawford, public programs coordinator for the museum. “We wanted to create something that is giving kids of all ages a different experience with the content without the worry of a touch tour.”
Children hunt for QR codes posted throughout the museum galleries. When scanned, the codes bring up videos or articles that further interpret artifacts in the museum or events in Monroe’s life, from fighting in the Revolutionary War as a teenager to negotiating the Louisiana Purchase as ambassador to France to serving as president during “The Era of Good Feelings.”
There are questions to answer and challenges to complete—some that involve physical activity, such as marching along to “Yankee Doodle.”
“We really wanted to give our younger visitors a chance to reimagine the space,” Crawford said. “Because otherwise they walk into the space and they see the labels and, especially if they’re younger, they’re not going to want to read six paragraphs about James Monroe.”
The scavenger hunt has two levels. Petite Patriots is for preschool and lower elementary and Exploring Eagles is for upper elementary.
Crawford and the museum’s 2020–21 Bowley Scholar, Hannah St. Onge, developed the new scavenger hunt over six months this fall and winter, while the museum was closed to the public.
Crawford said museums have been working to move away from the “be quiet, listen, look and don’t touch” model.
“It’s not patron, but participant,” she said.
Challenging this idea means not just more interactive experiences like the QR scavenger hunt, but also not avoiding difficult aspects of Monroe’s life, such as his ownership of slaves.
“He lived quite a life and we present topics that are not just about him, such as the enslaved population on his properties and the women in his life, and you see that with our programming,” Crawford said.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, the museum has also launched “Chatty History,” an exhibit of artifacts curator Jarod Kearney discussed during weekly video chats broadcast over Facebook Live last spring.
“We had a following,” Crawford said. “Every Monday at 2 p.m. we’d have Jarod come on and talk for 10 minutes about one artifact in our collection. That was a really big hit, so Jarod has put the artifacts from the mostly high-viewed videos on display.”
Scanning the QR code next to each artifact will bring up the video that visitors can watch at their leisure, Crawford said.
“The pandemic is part of history already,” she said.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele