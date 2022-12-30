Jan. 10 community meeting set for new Hartwood park

Although Stafford County officials broke ground 18 months ago on a new walking trail park in Hartwood, not much has been done since to plan or develop the outdoor venue.

In June 2021, former Hartwood District Supervisor Gary Snellings and other county officials met in the 700 block of Truslow Road to dedicate Musselman Park, to be built on land once owned by Linda Musselman, a retired Stafford educator and county supervisor. The land, which was acquired by the county in January 2005 for future use as a park, was originally part of the once-sprawling Musselman Farm.

“We have Falls Run over there, full of seniors; and England Run, with lots of children. I think it’s going to be a good, good addition to our community,” said Musselman.

County officials at the time hoped to have the park up and running by fall 2022, but on Tuesday, county officials said “there were many delays” to get the project started, including identifying an architectural and engineering firm interested in developing the new park. So far, only a 10-vehicle gravel parking lot has been built on the site.

Stafford parks director Brion Southall said a firm — Spaces Design Studio — was identified and secured in July to build the $1,019,092 park and the county is now set to hold two community meetings seeking input on what amenities are possible near or alongside the future walking trails.

County officials had previously said the new walking trail park would be mostly level and will run through a grassy field that features a moderate number of trees along portions of the site’s perimeter. Within the center of the property, two small streams tie into a resource protection area located along the southeastern property line.

“It’s a nature trail through the meadow,” said Deputy County Administrator Mike Morris 18 months ago. “There’s 28 acres along the road and behind it, another 12 [acres].”

Initial plans called for a playground. Southall said the community meetings will help county officials determine exactly what amenities are both feasible and affordable but said for now, a “smaller, inclusive playground could fit this site and current budget constraints.”

Southall said the public meeting to discuss the new park is scheduled for Jan. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. at Stafford Junction, 791 Truslow Road. Southall said facilitators at the meeting will gather input from citizens interested in the park. Residents can also weigh in via an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/MusselmanPark.

Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English said resident participation in either the public hearing or the online survey is critical to developing a park everyone in Stafford can enjoy.

“It’s a new park and I want the input from the citizens, especially around there, because I think it’s going to get a lot of use,” English said. “It’s not really off the beaten path like Curtis Park and some of the others, it’s right there where it’s going to get a lot of use.”

Southall said a second meeting will be held with the public “once feasible ideas are drawn within the constraints of the property.”

“The conceptual plan will be introduced at the second meeting for input and possible adjustments,” Southall said. “Once this is settled, the county plans on using proffer funds to start the construction of a few of these amenities.”

The mostly level 40-acre Musselman Park is situated directly across the road from Stafford Junction, a nonprofit organization that’s been serving the needs of impoverished families throughout the county since 2003. Also nearby is the possible site of a new solar farm. In July, esaSolar Engineering submitted a proposal to build a solar facility on 36 acres at the corner of Enon and Truslow roads near the Musselman Park site.

“I think it’s an issue that should be looked at deeply, seriously looked at,” English said. “It could be some impact on the park.”