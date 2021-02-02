January set records for local virus deaths

Holland takes issue with that.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As we gray, people don’t see us as valuable as they thought we once were,” she said. “Because of the aging process, you’re wiser, you have more skills, I don’t care what anybody says, you’re gaining skills every day. Just because people have to go into a facility doesn’t mean they don’t have anything else left. They have all sorts of things to give us, including stories to tell us, and our stories are being taken away.”

As the nationwide death toll climbed, Marie Gozzi of Stafford County took out her almanac and looked at the population counts of America's largest 100 cities. Based on the national losses, which have exceeded 442,000 people, she noted how many entire cities would have been wiped out if all the deaths occurred in one place. Richmond would be gone—or Honolulu or Cleveland, Tampa or New Orleans.

"The list grows daily," she wrote in an email. "Numbers are figures. It's heartbreaking when you pin them to places."

Cindi Bowen, the marketing director at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, hopes that vaccines will be the game-changer, especially as she hears about ongoing death tallies.

“Every time I hear a number, I hope that’s the worst, and I think, let’s start going in the right direction,” she said.