January storm cleanup continues on local roads

The time line for the debris cleanup effort along the Fredericksburg region’s roadways after the Jan. 3 winter storm has been revised again, and is now expected to stretch into the fall.

In its original estimation, the Virginia Department of Transportation expected contractors to clear more than 300,000 cubic yards of debris along state-maintained roads in the 14-county VDOT district.

In April, the amount of debris was estimated at 1.2 million cubic yards. The total debris is now expected to amount to more than twice that estimate.

Local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon stated in an email that more than 1.8 million cubic yards of tree debris has been cleared along region’s roads since the storm. VDOT’s new estimate puts the expected total debris at around 2.5 million cubic yards.

The Jan. 3 storm dumped between 10.8 and 14.6 inches of snow in the Fredericksburg area, according to a state report on the response to the storm, which left hundreds of motorists stranded overnight on Interstate 95.

The snow followed rain and happened during a drastic temperature drop. The precipitation froze and caused extensive damage to trees and utility lines.

Hannon said all of the debris along Interstate 95 was cleared in late May.

“Pickup along primary roads, which are routes numbered 599 and below, will be complete within the next 2 weeks in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties,” she said.

Debris removal along primary roads in Caroline, King George and Westmoreland counties are expected to run through July. The same timeline is expected for secondary roads in all localities. Contractor crews are tasked with clearing the debris from more than 840 secondary roads.

The work agreement calls for crews to clear the debris identified “immediately after the storm,” Hannon noted. Part of that continued cleanup includes clearing large limbs and other debris pushed onto shoulders and onto state right-of-way areas along the roadways during and immediately after the storm for snowplows and trucks treating the roads.

Not all has gone smoothly in the cleanup effort, at least for some crews.

“VDOT notified the debris removal contractor of safety violations and debris pickup that was not related to storm damage. VDOT has verified that the contractor took appropriate action in each instance, which did involve removing crews from the project.”

The agreement for the contractor cleanup work ends July 30, with an estimated cost of $25.2 million, which will increase before the work is completed.

After that, VDOT crews will begin clearing the debris “through the summer and fall along lower-volume secondary roads, balanced with their routine maintenance activities,” Hannon said.

