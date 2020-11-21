Jared Box Project helps sick kids 'cope with being in a scary place'

The Fawn Lake Home & Garden Club recently donated 100 plastic bins filled with toys and games to Mary Washington Healthcare for the Jared Box Project, which aims to lift the spirits of hospitalized children. The donation was the largest, to date, for the effort.
“We feel there is no greater joy than providing comfort and putting smiles on the faces of children,” said Carla Deutsch, program specialist with the Fawn Lake group. She said the project matched perfectly with the club’s November theme of giving.
Last year, MWHC received 505 boxes for pediatric patients. The health-care system wasn’t able to accept boxes from March to July because of the pandemic, but organizers are hoping to receive at least 500 boxes by year’s end, said Cherri Mills, a billing and coding specialist who oversees donations. So far, 302 boxes have been donated.
The Jared Box project is named after a Pennsylvania boy who maintained “his sense of humor and the joys of childhood through play,” even as he battled an incurable tumor of the brain stem, according to the project website.
Jared always had a backpack full of toys when he was in the hospital and shared them with other kids who didn’t have anything to play with. When he died in 2000 at age 5, his family and friends carried on his sense of generosity and joy by creating the nonprofit project, the website states.
Mary Washington Healthcare has partnered with the Jared Box project since October 2018 and is one of 14 hospitals in Virginia to do so. The boxes are filled with small age-appropriate toys and gifts, such as coloring books and crayons, games, handheld activities, other small toys and socks. No used toys, objects that pose a choking hazard, food items or solicitations are permitted.
“It is a great tribute to Jared by giving sick kids toys to help them cope with being in a scary place,” Mills said. “It’s very rewarding to see the comments from the parents and children after they have left.”
More information about Jared Box Project is available at thejaredbox.com. Anyone interested in coordinating a donation of Jared boxes to Mary Washington can contact Cherri Mills at cherri.mills@mwhc.com.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
