Jared Box Project helps sick kids 'cope with being in a scary place'

The Fawn Lake Home & Garden Club recently donated 100 plastic bins filled with toys and games to Mary Washington Healthcare for the Jared Box Project, which aims to lift the spirits of hospitalized children. The donation was the largest, to date, for the effort.

“We feel there is no greater joy than providing comfort and putting smiles on the faces of children,” said Carla Deutsch, program specialist with the Fawn Lake group. She said the project matched perfectly with the club’s November theme of giving.

Last year, MWHC received 505 boxes for pediatric patients. The health-care system wasn’t able to accept boxes from March to July because of the pandemic, but organizers are hoping to receive at least 500 boxes by year’s end, said Cherri Mills, a billing and coding specialist who oversees donations. So far, 302 boxes have been donated.

The Jared Box project is named after a Pennsylvania boy who maintained “his sense of humor and the joys of childhood through play,” even as he battled an incurable tumor of the brain stem, according to the project website.