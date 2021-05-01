Jeff Rouse's YMCA journey, from youth swimmer to president

JEFF ROUSE grew up in local competitive swimming. By age 5, he was a Ferry Farm Flying Fish, and by 9, he was swimming year-round for the Devil Dolphins at Quantico.
His fans, family and friends back home in Stafford County were thrilled when the soft-spoken but determined swimmer medaled twice in the 1992 Olympics, earning gold as part of a team relay and silver in the backstroke. The pride grew when he became captain of the Olympic team in 1996 and brought home an individual gold medal in the backstroke, and another gold as a member of a relay team.
Rouse now works in commercial banking in the Fredericksburg area for Burke & Herbert, but his Olympic experience is especially well-suited for another job he’s taken on: president of the regional board of the Rappahannock Area YMCA.
Barney Reiley, chief executive officer of the Rappahannock YMCA, believes Rouse is the perfect person for the job because of his business and financial acumen. But Reiley said Rouse is also something of a generational marker, the first regional Y president who grew up using the Massad YMCA pool and other facilities as a youngster.
“We have truly come full circle here when our regional board president grew up using this Y as a child,” said Reiley. “It’s an evolution and a circle of life, marking a line of growth of the YMCA here.”
I was involved in the first fundraising drive that got the Massad YMCA built on Butler Road in Stafford in 1982, and tried with mixed success to get friends to contribute. It was an effort that happened in fits and starts, and the pool was built even as the flow of donations was anything but consistent, or even assured.
Since then, locations under the Rappahannock Area YMCA umbrella have spread throughout the region, to now include facilities in Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties.
I caught up with Reiley and Rouse recently at the Stafford Y branch, that spot where my good friend Kevin Curtis and key organizational figures such as Don Newlin and Dr. Louis B. Massad were able to transform goodwill and help from so many to get the first facility built.
Rouse said while most of the training he did before going off to Stanford University was at Quantico, he swam many a lap in the Stafford location in his youth and while preparing for the Olympics.
“I had lots of friends who trained here, and I swam here, too, as there were many times when for one reason or another we couldn’t get up to Quantico,” Rouse said.
He also spent much of 2001 training at the Y as he scratched “an itch” to make a comeback with the Olympic team in 2004.
Rouse, one of the more gracious and humble folks you’ll ever meet, especially considering he’s an internationally famous swimming star, said it helps to have an appreciation of the YMCA’s start, how it operates and what it offers.
“But that’s been true of so many, as I truly stand on the shoulders of those who came before me and made this all possible,” he said. “There is a history here of strong board members and folks who have done so much for this organization.
“There is an emotional connection and an investment when you’ve been a part of it for so long,” he added. “We have board members who have been involved with this Y and others for a long time, and there’s a lot of good experience on the board now.”
Rouse and Reiley said that experience will be critical as the regional board leans into a new goal.
“For a long time, the Y has wanted to create an endowment to support future operations of the YMCA, and it’s my goal to try and make that a reality,” he said.
The gold medalist, who worked in economic development and tourism for Stafford County before going into banking with Wells Fargo and now Burke & Herbert, mentioned similar efforts in the past that bumped into harsh realities such as recessions and the pandemic.
He also said it’s typical of institutions like the YMCA to spend many years working to grow with capital campaigns, and that’s been a good thing as the Y has expanded throughout the region.
“Now it’s time to sit back and think about the future,” he said. “We want to work on that strategic vision, setting goals for an endowment so that when all of us are gone and our children and their children are using these facilities, the Y will be on firm financial footing.”
Both Y leaders said a fundraiser is likely, but decisions about the details will be made by the regional board.
Reiley noted that the importance of that kind of financial backstop was driven home by the challenges the pandemic has presented to the Y, which had to shut down before- and after-school programs in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline that provided a lot of revenue to the organization.
“You never want to dip into that sort of endowment for operations,” Rouse said, “but revenue from such a fund could help in challenging years until normalcy returned.”
Rouse doesn’t want anybody to think the idea of creating an endowment is something he came up with.
“This is something members of Y boards have wanted to do for years,” he said. “It’s just that now, because our capital campaigns and building have subsided, we have the chance to make this happen, and we’re going to do everything we can to make it happen.”
