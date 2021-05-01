Jeff Rouse's YMCA journey, from youth swimmer to president

“But that’s been true of so many, as I truly stand on the shoulders of those who came before me and made this all possible,” he said. “There is a history here of strong board members and folks who have done so much for this organization.

“There is an emotional connection and an investment when you’ve been a part of it for so long,” he added. “We have board members who have been involved with this Y and others for a long time, and there’s a lot of good experience on the board now.”

Rouse and Reiley said that experience will be critical as the regional board leans into a new goal.

“For a long time, the Y has wanted to create an endowment to support future operations of the YMCA, and it’s my goal to try and make that a reality,” he said.

The gold medalist, who worked in economic development and tourism for Stafford County before going into banking with Wells Fargo and now Burke & Herbert, mentioned similar efforts in the past that bumped into harsh realities such as recessions and the pandemic.

He also said it’s typical of institutions like the YMCA to spend many years working to grow with capital campaigns, and that’s been a good thing as the Y has expanded throughout the region.