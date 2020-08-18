Jessica Cash leaving after 14 years at morning host of WFLS in Fredericksburg

I don’t even remember how the moniker came about, though I think it had something to do with a listener referring to me that way one time.

Some asked if it bothered me, and it didn’t one whit. I took it as it was offered, a fond and silly nickname that fit the tone of the segments, even when I was criticizing bad movies.

And nothing will ever make me forget the horrendously ill-timed comment of mine that made the blood fade from Cash’s face as her mouth contorted into an inaudible scream of disbelief.

It was in the week just after a gunman opened fire and killed several patrons in a movie theater in Colorado. Somehow, when Cash asked me whether I was going to see one of the really bad movies that had come out that weekend, I was brain dead enough to respond, “No, I’d rather be shot!”

The second it came out of my mouth, I wanted to crawl under the counter in the radio station control room. And it was all Cash and Waters could do not to lose it on air at my horrendous gaffe.

We made it through the segment and everyone nearly lost it once the mics were off. Cash and Waters let go of the nervous laughter generated by witnessing someone doing something that horribly stupid. I just sort of whined about being that stupid.