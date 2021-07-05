Joe and Mary Wilson donate land and building to Fredericksburg Regional SPCA

In 2009, Joe Wilson—owner of PermaTreat Pest Control—and his wife Mary donated the land that allowed the Fredericksburg Regional SPCA to open a 16,000-square-foot facility in Spotsylvania County.

Last week, the Wilsons helped the SPCA expand even more by donating the old S&K building on Courthouse Road, which sits directly in front of the main facility, to the organization.

The building, now renamed the Joe and Mary Wilson Community Resource Center, will house the volunteer and humane education offices, as well as the People Empowered Through Support—or PETS—program, which operates a pet food and supplies pantry and assists owners in economic distress with vet care.

Wilson said there had been a tenant occupying the S&K building for years, but when the tenant moved to a new location, he decided to turn the building and land over to the SPCA.

“It just made sense,” he said. “My wife and I have always been ardent animal lovers. Our attitude is that if we don’t look out for the animals, they can’t look after themselves.”

“We’re just very blessed to be able to do a little something.”