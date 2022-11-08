Johnny Johnson's funeral set for Nov. 19

The funeral for Johnny Johnson, beloved Fredericksburg artist, teacher and humanitarian, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. at James Monroe High School.

There will be a viewing for one hour before the service. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A.L. Bennett & Son Funeral Home at 200 Butternut Drive in Fredericksburg.