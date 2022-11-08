Johnny Johnson's funeral set for Nov. 19

The funeral for Johnny Johnson, beloved Fredericksburg artist, teacher and humanitarian, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. at James Monroe High School.
There will be a viewing for one hour before the service. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A.L. Bennett & Son Funeral Home at 200 Butternut Drive in Fredericksburg.
The family will provide instructions for donations in lieu of flowers.
TRIBUTE: Remembering Fredericksburg artist, teacher Johnny P. Johnson
Johnson, 1968
Johnson and Jean, 1968
Johnson, award, 1968
Johnson, 1973
Johnson, JM, 1976
Johnson, family, 1977
Johnson, JM, 1979
Johnson, 1983
Johnson, posters, 1984
Johnson, MWH, 1987
Johnson, RBBBS, 1988
Johnson, 1989
Johnson, Germanna, 1995
Johnson, Germanna, 1995
Johnson, Spotsylvania, 1998
Johnson, Art First, 2009
Johnson and Webb, 2015
Johnson honors Adegbalola, 2016
Johnson, panel, 2017
Johnson, 2018
Johnson at Shiloh, 2018
Mural, 2018
Mural, 2018
Johnson, mural, 2018
Johnson, mural
Johnny P. Johnson Day, 2018
Johnny P. Johnson Day, 2018
Johnson, 2018
MLK Prayer Breakfast, 2019
Fundraiser, 2019
Johnson, 2019
Johnson, 2020
Exhibit opening, May 2022
Exhibit opening, 2022
Johnny Johnson: Germanna remembers artist, activist
WATCH NOW: Johnny Johnson speaks during reception
Johnson, art
Johnson, art
Johnson, art
Johnson, art
Johnson, art
Johnson, art
Johnson, art
