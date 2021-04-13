Johnson & Johnson pause impacts some Fredericksburg-area vaccination efforts

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Usually, a drug called heparin is used to break up blood clots, but that might be dangerous in this setting, the FDA and CDC warned, and “and alternative treatments need to be given.”

The Rappahannock Area Health District has only one local clinic planned with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an event on Saturday in King George County in which 250 doses are scheduled to be administered. But it's not clear how many appointments made in local pharmacies this week will have to be rescheduled.

The CDC will convene a committee meeting on Wednesday to review the cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA also will review that analysis as part of its investigation.

The agencies noted the pause in giving the vaccine was important to ensure health care providers are aware of the potential for the rare side effects and will be able to recognize and treatment the type of blood clot.

The action comes as Virginia already saw a drastic reduction in the Johnson & Johnson allotment because of recent quality control problems at a plant in Baltimore. Last week, Virginia got 124,000 doses for use in clinics throughout the state’s health districts and about 150,000 doses to pharmacies through their partnership with the federal government.