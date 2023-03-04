Historian, author and Peabody Award-winning journalist Jelani Cobb will speak on the complexities of race and justice in America during the latest installment of the Germanna Community Conversations series at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6. The virtual event is free and open to all, but registration is required at Germanna.edu/conversations.

Cobb has been contributing to The New Yorker since 2012, and became a staff writer in 2015. He writes frequently about race, politics, history and culture. His most recent book is “The Substance of Hope: Barack Obama and the Paradox of Progress.” He won the 2015 Sidney Hillman Prize for Opinion and Analysis Journalism, for his columns on race, the police, and injustice. He is the dean of the Columbia Journalism School.

He received the Peabody Award for his 2020 PBS Frontline film, "Whose Vote Counts?" and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Commentary in 2018. He has also been a political analyst for MSNBC since 2019.

Germanna’s Community Conversations series comprises free talks that explore timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts.

The series will continue at 7 p.m. Wednesday,, March 8, when Michael Knopf, rabbi at Temple Beth-El in Richmond, will discuss the impact of antisemitism on the Jewish community in Virginia and what actions we can take to combat its spread.