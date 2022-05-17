Joy Doll Hospital holds fundraiser for Ukraine

Joy Doll Hospital seeks community support as it prepares to deliver dolls to Ukrainian refugees, orphans and children in crisis.

As an extension of its mission, the nonprofit is working logistics to send dolls overseas through organizations providing support to Ukraine.

Joy Doll Hospital would also like to help meet refugees’ physical needs by contributing toward the expense for food delivered by One Mission Society in Hungary, an organization that regularly delivers food to the Ukrainian border at $5,000 per load, according to the local nonprofit.

The organization is seeking donations of 18-inch American Girl dolls in any condition are needed and 18-inch doll clothing, shoes and wigs. Financial support is also requested to help cover costs of shipping, doll carriers and translated materials.

Joy Doll Hospital will hold its Spring Market and Yard Sale, Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Summit Presbyterian Church, 256 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford. Donations will be accepted at this event.

The community is invited to also support the charity by shopping the Joy Doll Hospital table for doll and miscellaneous items not used for its direct mission.

The resident doll doctor and founder of Joy Doll Hospital will be on hand for 18-inch doll owners to get doll “check-ups,” discuss repair needs, or have a doll’s hair styled.

For those who cannot make it to the event, donations and can be made at paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=9UU75KS9C7SEA.