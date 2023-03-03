A $20 million lawsuit filed by the family of a woman who died by suicide in the back of a Spotsylvania County police vehicle in 2020 can proceed to trial, a federal judge ruled this week.

Theresa Marie Basilica, 30, was being transported to Western State Hospital early Aug. 31, 2020, when she shot herself in the mouth with a .357-caliber Ruger revolver. She had hidden the gun in her bra, court records state.

Basilica's parents, Mark and Roberta Basilica, filed the civil suit last year in U.S. District Court in Richmond against Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris and two of his deputies. The suit alleges that police knew Basilica was suicidal but still failed to adequately search her.

Attorneys for the Sheriff's Office filed a motion requesting that the case be "summarily" dismissed. Judge John Gibney ruled Monday that most of the case should proceed to trial, saying the case presented "unusual facts" and that the Basilicas' complaint adequately alleges that the deputies "knew of the danger Basilica posed and took no precautions."

Mark Dix, the attorney for the Basilicas, said the family is pleased with the judge's ruling.

"Theresa went to the hospital seeking help," Dix said. "Sadly, the deputies who arrived to take her for her court-ordered mental health treatment failed to take her document condition seriously and performed their duties in a slipshod manner.

"It is inconceivable how someone would be able to get a .357 into the back of a law enforcement vehicle," he added.

Court records state the Basilica voluntarily showed up at Mary Washington Hospital the morning of Aug. 30, 2020, complaining of being manic for several months. She had left her Spotsylvania home the previous night following an argument with her boyfriend.

During her daylong evaluations at the hospital, Basilica threw things around a room, cursed at a nurse, refused to allow her vitals to be taken and had illegal drugs in her system. She several times mentioned wanting to die and at one point said she hoped her COVID test was positive so she could die a "slow miserable death," according to court records.

An emergency commitment order was obtained that afternoon, but no local beds were available. Officials finally found an opening at Western State in Staunton.

Deputies arrived to transport her early Aug. 31, the lawsuit claims. She made it about 1,000 feet from Mary Washington when she managed to retrieve the gun despite being restrained.

Dix wrote that the deputies' "deliberate indifference was so grossly incompetent, inadequate or excessive as to shock the conscience."

Dix added that the deputies' inaction was even more egregious because a similar incident had taken place two years earlier. Dennis C. Howard, 46, shot himself in the chin while handcuffed in the back of a Spotsylvania deputy's cruiser on Aug. 16, 2018. Howard was critically injured after getting the gun from what was supposed to be a secure area of the cruiser, court records state.

Harris did nothing following that incident to improve how deputies handle cases involving mental health or behavioral issues, Dix wrote. Sheriff's Office officials have stated that they do not comment on pending litigation.