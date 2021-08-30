Judge denies bond for 18-year-old suspect in Fredericksburg slaying

An effort to get an accused killer released on bond failed Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Andre Tyron Wilson, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the Nov. 6 slaying of 35-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson. A two-day trial is scheduled to start Dec. 15.

Defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman tried to get a bond for Wilson Monday. She argued that the evidence against him was far from strong and that he deserved to be free until the trial. She said conditions could be set to mitigate any risk to the public.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries opposed the request and cited Wilson’s juvenile criminal record as a reason to keep him incarcerated. Judge Sarah Deneke denied the request.

Johnson was killed early Nov. 6 outside a home on Hickok Circle in the Bragg Hill area. He was shot nine times at point-blank range.

The shooting was captured on a surveillance camera, but the face of the shooter was not clear. However, police used footage from multiple cameras to bring charges against Wilson and 18-year-old Isaiah C. Landry. Landry has a two-day trial scheduled to start Jan. 26.