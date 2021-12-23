Judge denies Fredericksburg murder suspect's request to suppress statement to police

A judge ruled Wednesday that a murder suspect’s statement to police, made after coming out of surgery, can be used by a Fredericksburg prosecutor in court.

Arturo Barnes, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with a shootout in Fredericksburg that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tyriek Powell. The daytime gunfight took place June 3 in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue.

According to evidence presented in previous hearings, Barnes was in the area selling marijuana for about an hour that day when Powell showed up. The men got into an altercation in which Barnes was shot three times and Powell died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Prosecutor Justin Witt put on evidence Wednesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court that showed that Barnes requested to talk to police after coming out of surgery the morning after the shooting. Detective Melanie Schafer went to Mary Washington Hospital and spoke with Barnes.

Barnes made conflicting statements about the incident, Schafer said. At one point, he said he didn’t have a gun, then at other times said he fired anywhere from one to four shots. Prosecutors frequently use inconsistent statements against defendants during trials.