If you have travel plans for the July 4 holiday weekend, expect plenty of company.

On Monday, the auto club AAA projected a record 50.7 million people will travel at least 50 miles for the long holiday period, from Friday to Tuesday, July 4. That figure tops last year’s actual travel figures, which showed 48.7 million people heading out of town for the holiday.

Of the holiday travelers, 43.2 million are expected to drive, also a forecast high. Last July 4 holiday, 42.2 million travelers drove, according to AAA data.

Plenty of travelers plan to fly as AAA is also predicting a new record high for air travel.

AAA projects more travelers using "other" modes of travel — train, bus, boat cruise — than last year, but not as many as 2019’s total of 3.54 million.

Of the expected total holiday travelers, 1.3 million are projected to be in Virginia, breaking the previous high in 2019, according to AAA’s forecasts. Most of those travelers, 1.15 million, will be driving.

“It’s going to be a busy holiday on the roads of Virginia,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

Anyone with plans to drive can expect the heaviest traffic on Friday, with “average travel times up 30% over normal,” AAA reported.

In the news release, traffic analytics company INRIX suggested travelers leave “in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest holiday congestion.”

To help ease congestion issues, the Virginia Department of Transportation will pause most lane closures on major roads.

Almost everything costs more than a year ago — food, hotels, plane tickets — but that doesn’t seem to be deterring holiday travelers.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer.”

One important travel item is cheaper than a year ago: gas.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.80 on July 4, 2022, according to AAA.

The national average price for gas was $3.57 early Monday.

The state average for gas on Monday was $3.32, down from $4.72 this time last year.

The average price for Fredericksburg-area gas on Monday was $3.31 per gallon, down from last year’s $4.69 price.