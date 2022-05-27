Jumping from bridges into lakes, rivers now illegal in Spotsylvania

Anyone who jumps from a bridge into a lake, river or creek in Spotsylvania County will be breaking the law.

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved the new ordinance requested by the Sheriff’s Office at its Tuesday meeting.

A public hearing was held prior to the vote. No residents commented, but sheriff’s Lt. Timothy Bryner told the board why the department wants the ordinance.

He cited people jumping from, or planning to jump from, spans into Lake Anna as the primary problem. The lieutenant said jumping from bridges into the lake is dangerous, but deputies could do little to stop people because there was no ordinance.

Bryner said the county’s ordinance mirrors one used in Louisa County, which makes jumping from a bridge into a lake, river or creek a class 4 misdemeanor, which carries a fine up to $250.

The lieutenant said the lake ranked second in the state in 2021 for incidents, and he recounted four cases in which people either jumped into the lake from a bridge or were considering it until deputies convinced them not to. In one case a man jumped off a bridge and was grazed by a boat. In another case a man died after jumping into the lake.

“The man took the plunge but never returned to the surface,” he said. The man’s friends later found his body nearby. Rescue crews tried to revive the man but couldn’t.

Three people drowned in Lake Anna last year. Two were swimming and one victim drowned when a boat he was on sank.

Bryner cited a 2021 recreational boating incident summary report by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources that placed Lake Anna second for overall incidents and injuries.

There were 89 boating incidents on lakes and rivers across the state in 2021, with 47 injuries and 19 deaths, according to the report.

Last year on Lake Anna there were nine boating incidents with eight injuries and no deaths.

Smith Mountain Lake had the most boating accidents with 19, resulting in 17 injuries and two deaths.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.