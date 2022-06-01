June 3 event benefits Dr. Yum Project

The Dr. Yum Project, which works to help families and communities overcome barriers to eating well, is holding its first in-person fundraiser on Friday since the pandemic began.

“YumFest 2022” is for adults only and will be held from 6–9 p.m. Friday at Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway in Stafford County. Many activities will be held outside including dinner from food trucks with fare such as quesadillas, gourmet burgers and vegan and vegetarian options.

Sponsors A. Smith Bowman Distillery will provide bourbon tasting, FredNats will furnish outdoor games; and Hard to Tell will play live music for dancing.

Tickets to the casual event are $85 per person and available at the Dr. Yum Project website at doctoryum.org. Tickets include the meal and open bar, craft beer and bourbon and an assortment of desserts.

Lockdowns in March 2020 as a result of COVID-19 brought changes to the Dr. Yum Project’s fundraising approach as well as to its core programs. Its in-person cooking school and Preschool Food Adventure Curriculum, which Dr. Nimali Fernando helped write in 2013, started in Fredericksburg with eight pilot programs.

The lessons focus on introducing preschoolers and their families to nutritious foods, such as fruits and vegetables, and are being taught in 280 classrooms in 18 states, including 30 Head Start programs.

The curriculum expanded into Alabama last fall and the National Head Start Association asked the Dr. Yum Project to partner with it, according to a press release.

“Young kids during the pandemic may not have the normal experiences and education around food, like going to the grocery store or gathering in large groups to share meals,” Fernando said. “Teachers across the country are telling us that our program is helping to bridge that gap.”

At the same time that the pandemic limited in-person participation, board members of the Dr. Yum Project noticed that many of the tools and programs they’d developed were needed more than ever.

“We really had to figure out quickly how to get the information we had been developing locally to as many families [and] homes as possible nationwide,” says Heidi DiEugenio, programs director and founding board member.

The team started doing weekly demonstrations live on Facebook and recording videos to help families cook easy, affordable and delicious meals.

As the problem of food insecurity grew, the team shared handouts to help families come up with customizable recipes with food pantry ingredients—including some they may not have used before. The handouts were distributed locally and caught the attention of food pantries in other areas, according to the Dr. Yum Project.

As a result, the organization will give its annual “Changemaker Award” to Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank President and CEO Dan Maher for his leadership of the Hunger Action Coalition in Planning District 16.

