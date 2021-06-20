Juneteenth celebration offers local flavor to the African American experience

Had S. Kelley Chambers lived where she does now—but in the days of slavery—she knows what her life would have been like.
“If you look at my skin,” she said, holding out a hand the color of chocolate, “I would not have been in the house, I would be in the field.”
That’s why Chambers goes to historical events, dressed as a field slave and wearing a simple long-sleeved checked frock with white apron and headwrap. The Fredericksburg woman researched slave narratives at the Library of Congress to find little-known songs—not the popular “Go Down Moses” or “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.” She learned the verses, using the same words and dialect with which slaves expressed their hopes and sorrows.
Some lyrics may be offensive, she said, because they depict the role of master and slave, but they “represent the millions of unknown slaves” whose names and faces—even bones and burial sites—have been lost or forgotten over time.
With other members of Women of the Civil War, Chambers shared aspects of their experience during the annual Stafford Juneteenth Celebration at Pratt Park. What was different this time was the throngs that gathered in Stafford—and at other events in the Fredericksburg region, state and nation—celebrated for the first time an official national holiday that commemorates the emancipation of slaves.
“To be able to come out and see these faces and different races, it’s like a pivotal point where it’s giving more meaning to this new holiday,” Chambers said. “I hope and pray we can continue doing more of this and keeping people informed—and not pushing our history under the rug like it didn’t exist.”
The event offered a local flavor to the African American experience with representatives from historical groups, such as the 23rd Colored Troops, as well as booths, businesses and food trucks operated by Fredericksburg-area Black residents. Entertainment varied from a Juneteenth poem by Stafford historian Frank White to the Wolverine Thunder Alumni Step Team from North Stafford High School.
There also were band performances, a trivia contest and living art show, car parade from Dixon Park in the city to Pratt Park off River Road and fireworks at nightfall.
Speakers shared the Black National Anthem and the history of Juneteenth, first celebrated on June 19, 1865, in Texas when slaves learned the Emancipation Proclamation had declared them free 2-1/2 years earlier.
Blacks in Southern states have been celebrating Juneteenth for decades, said Paulette Howard, a lifelong member of the National Council of Negro Women.
She’s a native of Alabama and said the farther North she’s come, the fewer people know about the annual celebration, until recent years. On Saturday, she shared information about the council’s work locally, doing fundraisers to help the homeless, stock local food pantries and to provide dental care to needy children. She was happy to see other Black organizations and businesses represented as well as so many people from the community.
At a Black Votes Matter booth, Kim Cummings of Stafford County gave away T-shirts and took photos of people holding signs encouraging voter activity. Like others, she was happy to share the message with a diverse audience of “Black people, white people, Asian people. Everybody’s been by.”
Eric Glover of Spotsylvania County said the event was nothing short of inspirational. He and his wife, Lynette Flaherty–Glover, enjoy attending festivals, and she especially liked Saturday’s theme.
“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “It’s a very historical occasion, and it’s a long time coming. I’m glad we have the opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth.”
