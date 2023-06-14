On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas — then the most remote state in the former Confederacy — and issued General Order No. 3, which informed Texans that all slaves were now free.

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” the order read. “This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

Texas’s enslaved population of about 250,000 had been emancipated by Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation in 1863, but emancipation could not be enforced in most southern states until the end of the Civil War, which was set in motion when Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in April 1865.

Black communities began celebrating the anniversary of Granger’s order, which was seen as marking the effective end of slavery in the U.S., as early as 1866.

Since then, Juneteenth celebrations have grown and spread. The holiday was first recognized at the federal level in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

There will be multiple opportunities to celebrate Juneteenth across the Fredericksburg area on Saturday, June 17:

Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals, will host the third annual Planning District 16 Juneteenth Celebration beginning at 3 p.m. There will be a reading of Granger’s order, live music and dance performances, the presentation of Mr. and Miss Juneteenth by the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP, and fireworks.

The Table CBVA, Westmoreland County NAACP, Colonial Beach Greenspace, and the Colonial Beach Parks & Recreation Department will host “A Family Affair” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Hill in Colonial Beach. The second annual Juneteenth celebration will include drumming, music by Motown Butta, inspirational and educational interviews, vendors, speakers, exhibits, DJ Ro Cube and MC Mecca Marsh.

In Spotsylvania, the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity will host a free community celebration at Patriot Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with vendors, DJs, live music and family activities.

In Stafford, the county branch of the NAACP, along with Stafford County Public Schools and the Stafford County Museum and Cultural Center, will host a Juneteenth Celebration at Colonial Forge High School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caroline County’s fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place at the Caroline County Recreational Park from noon to dusk with basketball and football games, cornhole, live soul and gospel music, DJs and more.

On Sunday, at 1:30 p.m., the University of Mary Washington will host a Juneteenth celebration with Emmy-nominated actor, director, writer and producer Eriq La Salle. La Salle will speak about “Resilience, Reinvention and the Black Experience” and read from his book “Laws of Wrath.” Tickets are $15 and the first 125 guests will receive a signed copy of the book. The event is sponsored by UMW, the city of Fredericksburg, and downtown businesses Foode, Mercantile and 718 Venue. Reservations and more information at fxbg.com/eriqlasalle.

And on Monday, June 19, Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole will host a Juneteenth event at the John. J. Wright Center from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Pathways to Success Foundation, a nonprofit that supports access to higher education.