'Just tell the truth, no matter how brutal,' say researchers

Two people in separate parts of the Fredericksburg region are shedding light on a painful part of the past: the execution of Black men, one at a makeshift gallows behind a courthouse and the other at the hands of an angry mob.
Cindy Miller in King George County and Reginald Carter Jr., who grew up in Essex County, don’t know each other. They’re generations apart, represent different races and bring vastly different backgrounds to the table.
But both seek the same thing.
“Just tell the truth, no matter how brutal, just tell the truth,” said Carter, who sought out and paid for a highway marker to educate others about Essex County’s only documented lynching. “That’s the only way we can tell the story, if we address it. It’s OK if you feel saddened by it because that’s only natural, but just tell the story.”
Miller and Carter have researched the history of two men who suffered similar fates in the segregated South after being accused of raping white women. Thomas Washington was lynched in Essex in 1896 and Gabriel Battaile was hanged in 1906 from a makeshift gallows behind the old King George courthouse while hundreds watched.
“We know very well there was no fair trial,” Miller said about the case of Battaile, who, at 16, was reportedly the youngest person ever executed in Virginia. “The jury took 20 minutes. Twenty minutes. He was not tried by his peers. There was no such thing. He may as well have been lynched.”
‘COUNTY WAS ASHAMED’
Miller has lived in King George all her life and is well-versed in county history. She’s 76, and proudly passionate about the way members of her family tree branched out over time. She wrote a book about the first three centuries at Shiloh Baptist Church, where she’s the historian, and helped edit a tome that tells the history of the Navy base at Dahlgren.
Miller also published a 2020 book about the brief life of her great-great-grandfather, John Arnold Edwards. The son of a Methodist preacher, he grew up in the North, moved to the South, joined the Confederacy and died from wounds received at Brandy Station in Culpeper County in 1863.
During one session—because research is a lifelong pursuit for historians and genealogists—Miller came across Battaile’s story and was surprised she’d never heard of him. She started squinting over other newspaper accounts from the early 20th century and learned he was accused of raping a white teenager, also 16, who was mentally impaired and the daughter of a prominent citizen.
“My great-grandfather was a constable in this county,” Miller said, “and I would have thought, if he had witnessed it, he would have said something to his children or grandchildren. My daddy remembered him. But I never heard of it.
“I think the whole county was ashamed, and that’s why they didn’t pass along the story,” she said.
‘SIMPLY FOR BEING BLACK’
When Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned the Martinsville Seven in August, Miller was inspired to ask him to do the same for Battaile. In a letter to the governor, she detailed the lack of due process he received as she believes the young man was executed for the same reasons as the Martinsville men in 1951.
“The Martinsville Seven were not given adequate due process ‘simply for being black,’ ” stated a petition sent to the governor last year. “They were sentenced to death for a crime that a white person would not have been executed for ‘simply for being black,’ and they were killed, by the commonwealth, ‘simply for being black.’ ”
The Martinsville death sentences were the most executions for a crime against a single person in state history and one of the largest in the United States, according to the Richmond Times–Dispatch. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1977 that defendants no longer could be put to death after being found guilty of rape.
But from 1908, when Virginia began keeping records, to 1951, all 45 prisoners executed in the state for rape were Black, according to the governor’s office.
While Northam acknowledged the punishments were unjust, the pardons weren’t a total absolution of guilt. All seven Martinsville men were said to have confessed to some involvement in the January 1949 attack against a 32-year-old white woman.
The same was said about Battaile—that after initially denials, he confessed guilt before his hanging. But Miller believes the act between teenagers probably was consensual. Both seemed to have mental impairments, she said, so neither may have understood their actions.
Newspaper accounts described the victim as “half-witted” and said that Battaile, “upon cross-examination, became much confused and could not answer some of the questions.”
Within a month, he was arrested, tried and convicted, Miller said. The governor sent the militia to escort Battaile to the Fredericksburg jail because the King George sheriff feared “members of his own race” would attempt to release him or “that a lynching party was about to be formed,” according to the Daily Press of Newport News.
When the militia brought Battaile back to King George in May 1906 for trail, he didn’t have a lawyer, so the judge appointed him one who said he was on the case “against his wishes,” according to the Richmond paper.
Testimony was given, Battaile’s lawyer gave no closing remarks and the jury of white men returned with a guilty verdict about 20 minutes later, according to newspaper accounts.
‘JUST TELL THE TRUTH’
Publications across Virginia covered the Battaile case, but there wasn’t as much information discovered about Thomas Washington.
Carter, a 32-year-old Essex County native, came across his name last year. Carter currently lives in Richmond and works for the Department of Juvenile Justice. His mother, Doris Martin, still lives in Tappahannock, and in 2020, Carter helped organize a Black Lives Matter protest in Tappahannock along with a coalition that asked Essex officials to relocate a Confederate memorial from outside the courthouse.
Carter started a GoFundMe page that raised $10,000 to cover the cost of removal.
As he researched the monument, he learned that county residents were collecting money in the late 19th century for the statue during the same year that Washington was lynched after being accused of attempting to assault the young daughter of a prominent white citizen.
Washington’s body was found hanging from a tree March 23, 1896. The case attracted publicity across the state, but no one was ever charged with his death. He was one of more than 100 people, primarily African-Americans, who were lynched in Virginia between 1870 and 1950, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Carter’s group, which calls itself The Group That Shall Remain Nameless, worked with the DHR to have a marker placed near the site where Washington’s body was found. About 100 people attended a recent dedication ceremony that Carter said seemed surreal—but supremely significant.
Those in attendance included politicians and NAACP leaders, locally and statewide.
“The common theme was just tell the truth,” Carter said. “In my mind, you can’t tell Essex County history without telling Thomas Washington’s history, because it happened in Essex.”
Carter worked with Bessida Cauthorne White of the Middle Peninsula African–American Genealogical & Historical Society to find descendants of Washington. But because Washington is such a common surname in the African–American community, White said she couldn’t find any conclusive ties.
As community members gathered around the marker, Carter was surprised when his mother began to cry. He put his arm around her and the two stood, quietly, in front of the sign.
Carter used almost $2,000 of the money he’d raised to cover the cost of the marker. He said he’ll give the rest to Essex County for moving the Confederate memorial from its place in the middle of the street outside the courthouse—if the county hires a small or minority-owned business to do the work.
He believes the timing of Essex events worked out perfectly.
“It was only fitting to have this marker up at the time the actual monument will come down,” Carter said.
‘FACE THE FACTS’
Wayne Bushrod, president of the King George NAACP, said the same about Miller’s efforts to exonerate Battaile—that the timing couldn’t be better. His group has led efforts to ask King George officials to relocate its Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn. After more than 18 months of discussion, the Board of Supervisors decided last month to move it.
While Miller initially thought the marker should stay put because it’s the only thing in King George that memorializes her ancestor, she’s changed her mind and believes it belongs in a private cemetery.
She considers exonerating Gabriel Battaile an even more important pursuit.
“I applaud her,” Bushrod said. “I applaud anyone who wants to go back and do research in history on things that happened like that and make corrections or atone for it in some respect.”
White believes it’s the only way communities can go forward. She called efforts to educate people through the use of roadside markers important because they shine lights on aspects of history that aren’t taught in school.
When the Washington lynching happened, “communities were wounded by racial terror,” White said, “and they won’t heal until we face the music, face the facts, deal with it as a community.”
