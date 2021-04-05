K.G. company plans Tulip Drop 2.0 in Fredericksburg Saturday

King George County-based Bloomia will be giving away 150,000 tulip stems Saturday, April 10, at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg.

The largest East Coast supplier of tulips will host Tulip Drop 2.0 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The company held a similar event last spring, through in the parking lot of the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, while this year’s giveaway includes a charitable component.

“The goal was about bringing joy and happiness into everybody’s lives when COVID-19 hit,” said Werner Jansen, Bloomia’s general manager. “We noticed that a large amount of visitors were willing to donate generously, so this year we are contributing tulips again to receive donations and make both a positive influence as well as a noteworthy impact in the community.”

Bloomia will donate 100 percent of the money raised at this year’s event to Gwyneth’s Gift, a local nonprofit devoted to making a difference in the community by raising awareness regarding the education of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of automated external defibrillators.