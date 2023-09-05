For the sick, injured or the merely lost, there’s a new nurse in town — not for humans, this Florence Nightingale helps wild animals.

Meet Danielle Cook, King George County’s only wild animal rehabilitator or rehabber for short. To be clear, she specializes with opossums and squirrels, but sadly, the demand for her help for just these two species is constant. So far this year, she has rehabilitated more than 180 individual animals.

“I love this,” Cook said. “It makes me feel great, giving back to wildlife. They wouldn’t have that chance if they were out there on their own.”

For baby animals whose mothers have been hit by cars or chased by dogs, or who have had their nest blown down in storms, Cook’s help comes at a critical moment in their lives when they are alone, unable to care for themselves, and vulnerable to predators. Her timely intervention makes the difference between life and death.

“This is my drive,” Cook said, “It makes me feel so happy, because I’m giving these animals a second chance.”

Cook’s road to rehabbing has been a lifelong journey. It began when she was only 4 growing up in Alexandria. In those days, it was little things, bugs mostly, that attracted her concern and empathy.

“I was always bringing them in the house. Maybe, they were missing a leg,” Cook said. “I always loved animals. I was always picking up bugs or trying to save baby birds. I had a passion for wildlife.”

Her passion for animals led her to a career as a veterinary assistant, a job she did for 28 years. To become a rehabber, Cook first had to get a license from the state, a requirement for anyone caring for wild animals in Virginia. That meant finding a sponsor to act as teacher, mentor, advocate and cop — the latter because sponsors have to enforce the rules of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

“Failure to do so can cost them their license,” Cook said. “They have to write a letter to DWR explaining why you would be a good rehabber and will only speak for you if they feel you will be a good fit, because they can lose their license.”

Cook’s sponsor was Karen Brace, owner of Possum-bilities, a wildlife and nature-themed gift shop in downtown Fredericksburg, as well as Awesome Possumz, an educational outreach to teach people about the only marsupials living in Canada or the U.S.

“There are so many myths and misconceptions about opossums,” Brace said. “People think they’re dirty, stupid, and carry rabies. People run over them just because they think they’re ugly. These animals do a lot for the environment and just want to be left alone.”

Brace agreed to sponsor Cook because of her experience handling animals, her professionalism and her awareness that rehabbing is not about, as she put it, “playing with cute baby animals.”

“The biggest thing is baby animals are cute and when they are kept as pets, they can’t go back to the wild,” Brace said. “It’s dangerous for animals and it’s dangerous for humans. You can’t treat them like a puppy or kitten.”

In the early stages of development, time is critical. The longer they are kept as pets, the less likely they will survive and be returned to the wild. By the time people contact rehabbers, too often it is too late. Wild baby animals can get sick simply from people giving them cow’s milk, which is toxic to many species.

After receiving their license, rehabbers must buy the necessary supplies — food, cages and bedding for starters. Expenses add up quickly and they get no money from the state or government to offset the costs. The price just for a pound of frozen mice — a favorite of opossums — is $53 a pound, Cook said. Specialized formula for baby animals runs anywhere between $250 and $300 a container. Cook estimates her monthly expenses between $1,000 and $2,000.

Equally important, rehabbers must have patience and time. Caring for newborn animals is labor intensive, requiring feedings as often as every two to three hours round the clock for up to six weeks followed by an additional four to six weeks to acclimate them to their new environment, so they are not terrified when they are released, as Cook described it.

“It takes a lot of dedication and time,” Cook said. “It’s not about sitting at home and playing with fuzzy animals. I have to make time out of my day 125 percent.”

Despite all the time spent on their care, Cook avoids bonding with any of these animals. She minimizes her direct contact to feedings and cleaning their cages, never names them, and avoids doing anything that might habituate them to people or pets, causing them to lose their instinctual fear, which can be a death sentence for wild animals.

Since she started in 2019, Cook has saved about 2,000 animals. One that still stands out was a black squirrel she treated last year. It arrived “super sick,” she said, and required “massive intensive care.” To her surprise, it survived. Releasing the squirrel back into the wild was the best part. Cook said it was happy, running around, and playing with other squirrels.

Cook releases all her rescued animals in her backyard, which is bordered by dense woods with a stream running through it, which provides ready access to water.

“It makes me feel so alive,” Cook said. “To see them released back into the wild is super amazing.”