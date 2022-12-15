Kaine lobbies for return of Northern Neck Ginger Ale

Sen. Tim Kaine has joined the ranks of local residents and county government representatives who want to toast the bubbly Northern Neck Ginger Ale—and bring back the popular drink.

On Tuesday, Kaine sent a letter to James Quincy, CEO of Coca–Cola, urging him to find a way to resume production and sale of the drink, which the King George County Board of Supervisors recently declared a "cultural icon" in a resolution supporting the same action.

Westmoreland County passed the same resolution this month and Richmond County will consider the measure in January.

Kaine offered Coca–Cola several options: "Restarting production, selling the brand to another company interested in producing it or working with local stakeholders to find a producer able to license and distribute the brand regionally."

The senator called the drink a "beloved beverage among Virginians" in his letter to Quincy and "the best ginger ale on the planet and a Virginia staple" on his Facebook page.

Coca–Cola temporarily ceased production of the Northern Neck product in July 2020, citing a shortage of aluminum. It discontinued the item altogether three months later.

Even before the official end of production, King George resident Stephanie Johnson started a campaign and Facebook page called Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale. The page has thousands of followers who share stories about their love for the ginger ale "for its distinct flavor and the fond memories it invokes," as Kaine put it.

Johnson's group also has circulated petitions to bring back the drink and rented a billboard in Richmond, urging others to support them.

In a previous story in The Free Lance–Star, Johnson said she and her team of volunteers took a survey to see how to proceed with their campaign and discovered "a lot of interest in an investment opportunity." She's hoping the soft-drink company will donate the rights and recipe to a Virginia nonprofit that would start producing the ginger ale again.

Johnson said this week that she's thrilled with the support of political groups and individuals alike.

"This is showing that we will all come together to get our beloved drink back," adding that if they make enough noise, "then somebody will have to listen."

Northern Neck Ginger Ale was first produced in 1926 by the Carver family in Montross. It’s become a perennial favorite since then, both of Northern Neck natives and visitors.

The image of the can, with bubbles rising from the bottom against a green background with “Northern Neck” in fat, red italics, has been depicted in works of art and is regarded as a tourism draw and unifying symbol of the Northern Neck, according to the resolution signed by local counties.

