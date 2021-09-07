Kaine officially opens Fredericksburg office, says it will help serve area vets

When U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine opened his new office on William Street in Fredericksburg in 2020, it was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So although the office has been open for more than a year, there was no formal ribbon-cutting ceremony until Tuesday afternoon.
Kaine and approximately 20 others, including Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, were on hand for the official grand opening.
The Fredericksburg office is one of six for Kaine throughout Virginia. The Democrat said his Northern Virginia branch in Manassas became inundated with calls and it was apparent a location was needed to the south.
Greenlaw said it’s the first time in recent memory that a U.S. senator has opened an office in Fredericksburg.
“When I was re-elected in 2018 after six years, we sort of accessed, ‘Where are the constituent calls coming from?’ ” Kaine said. “We realized the single office we have in Manassas was way overtaxed in terms of trying to deal with such a high volume. As we analyzed it, we realized we should open an office in Fredericksburg … just based on a combination of the population and what people need.”
Kaine said the majority of calls his staff takes deal with immigration issues and veteran benefits. He said Fredericksburg is an ideal location to deal with those issues because of its proximity to Quantico Marine Corps Base and the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren.
His Fredericksburg office serves a large section of the state, including all of Planning District 16, which consists of the city as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
“Being close to people who might have a Quantico connection or a Dahlgren connection, that’s a good reason to have the office here,” Kaine said.
The Rev. Hashmel Turner, a former Fredericksburg City Councilman, was present for the ceremony. Turner questioned Kaine about the care veterans who served in Afghanistan will receive now that they’re home after the withdrawal of troops by President Biden.
Turner, who served in Vietnam, reminded Kaine how veterans from that war were treated when they returned home.
“Since he’s on the Armed Services Committee, he has a lot of input and I believe his words will give the needed support to transition them from combat to home life,” Turner said.
Kaine said although he supports President Biden’s decision to end the war in Afghanistan after 20 years, he considers the way events unfolded last month a “tragedy.”
“It’s tragic that the Afghans have to live under the Taliban and I feel a particular sense of tragedy that after we trained an Afghan military that was multiple times the size of the Taliban, that they basically, they could’ve defeated the Taliban, but they didn’t show the desire to,” Kaine said. “We have to analyze, ‘Was that a failure of our training?’ ”
Kaine said it’s more likely that the Afghan troops had too little confidence in their own political and military leadership to overcome the Taliban. He said they may not have wanted the same things that the U.S. wanted for them.
“We have to study all that,” Kaine said. “But what we need to do now is understand those reasons going forward. Congress needs to reassert more power over deciding whether to go to war than overseeing it, which has not been the case. I’ve been pushing that for years.”
Kaine said he’s visited Afghan refugees at Fort Lee in Petersburg and the Dulles Expo Center in Fairfax County. He said he’s concerned about U.S. veterans returning from Afghanistan, as well as the refugees.
He also expressed concern over the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative elections in Virginia and whether voters will be as energized as they were last year. Early voting begins Sept. 17.
Kaine said if Virginians are paying attention to other states across the country, they should understand that, “Presidential elections are important, but they’re not the only important election.” He cited recent laws in Texas and Georgia that he believes suppresses voter turnout. He also mentioned a bill passed in Texas that bans abortion after six weeks.
“Look at Georgia. They voted for Joe Biden,” Kaine said. “But their state is now putting obstacles in people’s way where you could be criminally charged for giving somebody a bottle of water who’s waiting in line to vote.
“So what that says is, as important as presidential elections and U.S. senator elections are, your state races might have more to do with the quality of your day-to-day life.”
