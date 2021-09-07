Kaine officially opens Fredericksburg office, says it will help serve area vets

Kaine said it’s more likely that the Afghan troops had too little confidence in their own political and military leadership to overcome the Taliban. He said they may not have wanted the same things that the U.S. wanted for them.

“We have to study all that,” Kaine said. “But what we need to do now is understand those reasons going forward. Congress needs to reassert more power over deciding whether to go to war than overseeing it, which has not been the case. I’ve been pushing that for years.”

Kaine said he’s visited Afghan refugees at Fort Lee in Petersburg and the Dulles Expo Center in Fairfax County. He said he’s concerned about U.S. veterans returning from Afghanistan, as well as the refugees.

He also expressed concern over the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative elections in Virginia and whether voters will be as energized as they were last year. Early voting begins Sept. 17.

Kaine said if Virginians are paying attention to other states across the country, they should understand that, “Presidential elections are important, but they’re not the only important election.” He cited recent laws in Texas and Georgia that he believes suppresses voter turnout. He also mentioned a bill passed in Texas that bans abortion after six weeks.