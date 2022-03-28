Kalahari 'excited' about Spotsylvania opportunity; will host online 'community meeting'

The owner of a Wisconsin-based water park resort company said he’s “excited” about the potential of opening a new park in the region. The company recently filed a rezoning request with Spotsylvania County to build a resort in the Thornburg area.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions has sent out notification letters to owners of property near the site, and also will host an online “informational community meeting and comment period,” which begins Friday and ends April 15. For more information, go to hirschlerlaw.com/kalahariva.

A Spotsylvania resort would be the fifth opened by Kalahari. The company operates its African-themed resorts in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Kalahari seeks to rezone nearly 135 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 from agricultural to planned development commercial. The property is in a high-growth area, aimed at tourism, near the southernmost I–95 interchange in Spotsylvania.

There are several barns, sheds and other dwellings on the property, along with ponds, streams and wetlands. The site is surrounded by farmland, as well as vacant and residential properties. The Matta River forms the southern boundary.

The company plans to build a 267,429-square-foot indoor “waterpark & family entertainment center,” a 10-acre outdoor “resort pool/waterpark,” a 900-room hotel and a 156,278-square-foot convention center.

The entrance to the park would be on U.S. 1, just north of the intersection with Mudd Tavern and Morris roads.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our unmatched resort experience to Virginia,” Todd Nelson, president and owner of Kalahari, said in a statement from the company.

Nelson added that the company has “been interested in Virginia as a home for a Kalahari resort and convention center for many years.”

Kalahari flirted with the area in 2007, when the company announced its intention to build a resort and conference center next to the Fredericksburg Expo Center in Fredericksburg’s Celebrate Virginia South.

But then a global financial crisis ensued, leaving Kalahari unable to find affordable financing for the estimated $260 million park.

Times have improved, and the company has built two new parks since then.

Kalahari commissioned an economic analysis by Hotel & Leisure Advisors that estimates development of the Thornburg resort would cost $730 million and create 3,741 jobs. The resort itself would create 1,506 jobs and another 220 outside the resort in the first year of operation, the company said.

In the rezoning request, the company said the resort would “be an economic development catalyst for the Thornburg area. Once completed, the Project will be one of the largest resort and entertainment parks in Virginia.”

A 10-year spending impact in the analysis estimates the resort would generate more than $3.5 billion in direct and indirect business annually.

The analysis also calculated the resort would generate $172 million in tax revenue for Spotsylvania over 10 years and another $289.3 million for the state.

The Spotsylvania Planning Commission will address the rezoning request first, a process that will include a public hearing. The Board of Supervisors has the final say on the rezoning.

