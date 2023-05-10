The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of a community development authority as part of the Kalahari water park agreement at its Tuesday meeting.

The creation of the tax district allows the Wisconsin-based company to raise funding through bonds to help build infrastructure for the water park. Plans call for more than 1.38 million square feet of commercial space, a 267,429-square-foot indoor water park, a 10-acre outdoor water park, a 900-room hotel and a 156,278-square-foot convention center in Thornburg, between Interstate 95 and U.S. 1.

Supervisors approved a rezoning for the water park in July in an agreement that includes big tax incentives for Kalahari, which owns four water park resorts in other states. The total estimated value of those incentives for Kalahari amount to $41,639,587 in the first year and $185,234,273 over the life of the 20-year agreement. The county estimates $83,596,100 in tax revenue during the two decades.

The community development authority was later added by the county when Kalahari sought to take part in a state gap loan program.

The Matta River Community Development Authority was needed for Kalahari to use the “gap loan” to split the cost three ways with the state and county by using revenues from the water park. The state and county portions will come from taxes on the resort. The county’s estimated cost for its contribution for the gap loan would amount to $74.8 million over 20 years.

According to a staff presentation at Tuesday’s public hearing, by creating the authority there is “zero impact on Spotsylvania County” and that “all financial obligations rest solely on the CDA, which is a separate and distinct legal entity from the county.”

The authority permits a special assessment to be levied on Kalahari’s property within the district’s boundaries. The special assessment “would serve as a secondary source of security for the CDA bonds, providing for an additional source of revenues and a tax lien on Kalahari’s land in the event of any deficiencies in the Tourism Gap Financing revenues.”

The board approved the authority with a 6–1 vote. Supervisor Chris Yakabouski was the lone dissenting vote.

Before the vote, Yakabouski noted that the community development authority was not part of the original agreement between the county and Kalahari.

The supervisors also appointed seven members to serve on its board.

Three supervisors — Deborah Frazier, Tim McLaughlin and David Ross —appointed themselves to sit on the CDA board. Supervisor Kevin Marshall appointed Jennifer Maddox; Linda Hayes appointed Linda Knecht; Jacob Lane appointed Crystal Sullivan; and Yakabouski appointed Eric Martin.

Before the hearing ended, McLaughlin asked Bill Otto, Kalahari senior vice president of business development, when the park would open.

Otto said creating the CDA is “an important step,” but also added that the “project has gotten way more expensive” than originally planned.

He said the company is working on adjustments for the project.

Even with rising costs, Otto said Kalahari could break ground on the park by the end of the summer. If that happens, the park could open by early 2026.