Kanye West still on Caroline ballot, despite court ruling to remove him

McVay said she didn’t have time to order or reprint new ballots because testing had to be performed on the voting machines by Sept. 8 and actual ballots were needed to do so. Early voting began in Virginia on Sept. 18 and ended Oct. 31.

City of Fredericksburg Registrar Marc Hoffman said he’s heard of West being on ballots in some spots in Virginia, but calls to other localities in the area turned up no additional instances.

McVay said she’s fielded several complaints about West’s presence on the ballot. She said she took direction from the Virginia Department of Elections on addressing the matter. A notice was posted for early voters that West is disqualified.

“When we mailed out the ballots, we put a notice inside and there also will be a notice inside each privacy screen and a notice at the precincts [on Tuesday],” McVay said.

There have been 7,682 early votes cast in Caroline, which makes up 39 percent of all registered voters.

McVay said votes for West won’t be counted at the state level, but votes in other races or the amendments on those ballots will be counted.