Kayaker still missing on Rappahannock after daylong search

Search teams were unsuccessful on Monday in their efforts to locate a kayaker who went missing the previous day on the Rappahannock River.

Paige Pearson, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said the search will resume early Tuesday morning.

Pearson said the male kayaker departed the Fredericksburg City Dock on Sunday afternoon along with a female companion in a separate kayak. Soon after their departure, the woman began having difficulty controlling her craft in the river’s current. The man maneuvered his boat near his companion in an effort to help bring her back on course, when his own kayak flipped.

Pearson said the man initially recovered from the mishap and held on to his own kayak briefly, but let go.

The woman returned safely to shore.

Adam Lynch, a river steward with Friends of the Rappahannock, said the water level in the Rappahannock is higher than normal and the recent rain in the region has caused water levels to rise considerably. As a result, Lynch said the river is currently unsafe for any type of recreational use.

“We would not recommend anyone going out on the river for the next couple of days at least,” said Lynch.