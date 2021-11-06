Kids, parents in Fredericksburg area eager to get COVID-19 vaccine

Noah Milliken was so eager to get his COVID-19 vaccine, his parents tried to sign him up for a clinical trial.
Not because the 11-year-old looked forward to a shot in the arm—quite the opposite. Noah is brave enough to admit he’s scared of needles, but because he suffers from an autoimmune disorder, he and his family feared the impact the virus might have on him.
Noah got the protection he was looking for on Thursday. He was one of 248 children who rolled up their sleeves at the Community Vaccination Center in Central Park the first day the vaccine was offered to the youngest age group. Around them were tablecloths designed with PJ Masks superheroes and “Kids are Smart” posters showing youngsters with masks and post-shot Band-Aids on their arms.
“It was good. It didn’t hurt as much as I was expecting it to, and I was really worried,” Noah said, adding that the first of two doses made him “feel good and more safe at the moment. When I get fully vaccinated, I’ll feel way more safe.”
The Stafford County adolescent is among 723,000 children, ages 5–11 in Virginia, who became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine last week. The Pfizer vaccine approved for kids his age is one-third of the adult dose, but administered the same way—two shots, at least three weeks apart.
This month, Virginia expects to receive enough doses of the child-size version, which comes in a different colored bottle, to cover more than half of kids eligible for it, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator. If demand for the younger group is similar to what the state saw among 12- to 17-year-olds, the supply should be more than enough, Avula said.
He believes the wait-and-see attitude that’s been evidenced among adults and teens will be “even more pronounced” toward the younger group.
While “there is a smaller group of parents who are eager to do this at the very beginning of the vaccine rollout, more parents are interested in just seeing, you know, what happens,” he said last week. “Are there other side effects that we see once we get to a larger scale?”
Daniel Latham of Spotsylvania County said “too many unknowns” are the reason he and his family, including daughters ages 2 and 7, “have passed on the vaccine.” He said his family is fully immunized against other diseases, but not COVID-19 or the seasonal flu.
“I am not opposed to vaccinations outright but I am opposed to forcing any, especially this one, on the population,” he said. “This vaccine has existed for less than a year. There have been no long-term clinical studies with humans to understand what the side effects would be.”
Others, like Maggie Dooley of Spotsylvania, said she realizes “COVID is a contentious issue nationally,” but everyone in her family is “pro-science” and those who are eligible have been vaccinated.
“We are doing everything we can to protect our child and others and hope that most parents will do the same,” she said.
Her 8-year-old son, Paul Jr., also got vaccinated on Thursday at the Central Park clinic. He contracted the virus in May after what was initially diagnosed as an ear infection continued with a low-grade fever that didn’t go away. He needed steroids, a nebulizer and inhaler as he fought off both COVID and bronchitis.
“A few times over the summer, he had issues maintaining his stamina at swim practice or would complain that his chest hurt after running around or riding his bike,” his mother said, noting he hadn’t had these complaints before COVID. “I’ve been anxiously awaiting approval of the Pfizer vaccine for his age group.”
The Dooleys want to celebrate holidays with their extended family and have their son resume a sense of normalcy at school.
The same goes for Lisa Ellis, who lives in Fredericksburg. “It’s the only way we’re going to move forward from this,” she said.
Her 7-year-old son has an appointment with a needle next week and she’s glad to see the vaccine available to a group she considers one of the most vulnerable.
“Not only have they been unable to get vaccinated, but we’re sending them to school every day, to a crowded building with a lot of people,” Ellis said. “We feel like [the vaccine] is a no-brainer, but we also vaccinated him for polio, measles and all that.”
The Fredericksburg mother said she understands that “as a parent, you certainly want to protect your child far more than you want to protect yourself.” But she had “no hesitation, none,” over the vaccine, saying she was glad health officials took longer to figure out the right dosage for the younger recipients.
Normalcy was also on the mind of Miriam Niemi of King George County when she made vaccine appointments for this week for three of her five children. The oldest, 12, already has been vaccinated while the baby, 2, is too young for the shot.
Niemi said she and her husband consulted with their pediatrician before they made their decision. “I would strongly encourage parents to talk to their children’s health providers to decide if it’s right for their children,” she said.
“For our family, we are looking forward to it,” she said. “We are optimistic about the future. I’m hoping [the pandemic] is in our rearview mirror. Hopefully we’ll progress forward as more and more normalcy returns.”
None of her children have been quarantined at school after being exposed to a classmate with COVID-19, but a friend’s child has gone through that three times this year. She’ll be relieved, knowing her vaccinated children won’t have to be away from school if are exposed to someone with the virus, according to state guidelines.
“If you’re masked and vaxxed and have been exposed, you don’t have to quarantine, you just have to watch for symptoms,” she said.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, acknowledged that parents across the region will pause and wonder what they should do about the vaccine for younger children. They’ll look at statistics showing the low number of severe cases among kids, decide their child will likely be fine “and they’ll be right,” Achter said.
Across Virginia, 172,987 children and teens have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. Of that number, 1,196 were hospitalized and 16 died, meaning the death rate for children is .0092 percent.
Achter asked people to remember that the holidays are coming and typically involve children and older people gathered together. Past breakthrough cases—when those fully vaccinated get COVID—that have had severe results involved people over 65. That’s happened with 70 percent of the hospitalizations and 87 percent of the breakthrough cases involving death, Achter said.
“Unvaccinated persons continue to fuel this pandemic and can spread disease to those most at risk,” she wrote in an email. “Yes, your child would probably escape COVID unscathed, but your mother might not be so lucky.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425