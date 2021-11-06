Kids, parents in Fredericksburg area eager to get COVID-19 vaccine

Noah Milliken was so eager to get his COVID-19 vaccine, his parents tried to sign him up for a clinical trial.

Not because the 11-year-old looked forward to a shot in the arm—quite the opposite. Noah is brave enough to admit he’s scared of needles, but because he suffers from an autoimmune disorder, he and his family feared the impact the virus might have on him.

Noah got the protection he was looking for on Thursday. He was one of 248 children who rolled up their sleeves at the Community Vaccination Center in Central Park the first day the vaccine was offered to the youngest age group. Around them were tablecloths designed with PJ Masks superheroes and “Kids are Smart” posters showing youngsters with masks and post-shot Band-Aids on their arms.

“It was good. It didn’t hurt as much as I was expecting it to, and I was really worried,” Noah said, adding that the first of two doses made him “feel good and more safe at the moment. When I get fully vaccinated, I’ll feel way more safe.”

The Stafford County adolescent is among 723,000 children, ages 5–11 in Virginia, who became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine last week. The Pfizer vaccine approved for kids his age is one-third of the adult dose, but administered the same way—two shots, at least three weeks apart.