Kids take to the streets for Great Train Race

The Great Train Race has been a tradition for Sherry Ruffner–Slack and her family for nearly two decades.

Her children are ages 21 and 22 and they participated in the event as youngsters.

But although a scaled-down version of the event occurred in downtown Fredericksburg last year, Ruffner–Slack didn’t notice.

Like many events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Great Train Race is now in rebuilding mode.

The annual series of youth races in Fredericksburg is getting back on track, this year, however.

More than 1,300 participants took to the streets Sunday morning and the energy and enthusiasm was palpable.

Ruffner–Slack helped register a group of kids from Parkside Elementary School in Spotsylvania County, where she works as a library teacher, and she was on hand Sunday to cheer them to the finish line.

“I didn’t even pay attention to it last year because I figured it was canceled,” Ruffner–Slack said. “But I’m super excited. I know they always announce that it’s [one of the] the biggest kids races on the East Coast. So I made the kids really excited about that.”

Parkside fifth grader Jaeden Hamer was one of those excited kids.

Hamer’s family moved to Spotsylvania County from Suffolk during the height of the pandemic and he participated in the race for the first time Sunday.

Hamer and many of the Parkside students are part of a running club. They trained for the race once a week for six weeks in anticipation of the big day.

“This is a good way to get the kids together, especially during COVID,” said Hamer’s mother Ayodelle Lamin.

The proceeds from the race benefited Loisann’s Hope House, a nonprofit agency that assists homeless children and their families.

The Hope House opened in 1987 and helps families go from homelessness to permanent housing.

“Anything good for the community and the kids are getting exercise, I’m all for it,” Lamin said.

Unlike Hamer, Spotsylvania County fifth grader Burke Sears is a veteran of the event. Sears said this year was the fourth a fifth time he’s participated.

He was on hand last year, as well. While typically more than 1,500 register to run, there were 770 in 2021.

Sears said there were also less snacks.

On Sunday, there was a kettle corn truck, lemonade stand and other vendors staged in the parking lot on Caroline Street.

“It was fine last year,” Sears said. “But this is better.”

That’s a welcome report for Brian Pessolano, who is serving as the race director for the second time. Pessolano took over last year. But, for him, it didn’t feel like the event he was accustomed to as member of the host Fredericksburg Area Running Club.

The event was heavily modified because of COVID restrictions and also construction of the Chatham Bridge, which has since been completed.

Pessolano said he was eager to for the race to return to its previous form.

“It’s very nice to use the traditional course that we have used for 20-something years now,” Pessolano said.

The one-mile race for older youth starts on Caroline Street, loops at Sophia Street and finishes at the city dock. The half-mile race is slightly different as it starts a bit farther up Caroline. The Caboose run for the youngest kids is straight down Sophia near Wolfe Street to the finish line.

Pessolano said preparation for a full return to normalcy began earlier this year when it was apparent COVID restrictions were in the rearview mirror.

“This is a big tradition in Fredericksburg and it’s kind of daunting to take over something that’s been going on for 28 years now,” Pessolano said. “My goal all along was not to mess up a good thing.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

