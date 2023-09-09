Barbara Kincaid always told her daughter that the joy of collecting was in finding what she was looking for, after searching far and wide.

If that was the case, the Stafford County librarian found a lot of happiness in her lifetime. She was 75 when she died in January while on a doll-hunting adventure in Arizona. By that point, she had amassed a staggering collection of thousands of antique dolls and nutcrackers, vintage Halloween figurines and Christmas ornaments, as well as various Easter items, books and artwork.

"She wanted her collection to go back out into the world so that other people could find it," said her daughter, Liz Kincaid. "I think that would be the one thing that would really upset my mother, to think that something would go in the trash."

Through Sunday afternoon, others who share the joy of the search will be able to browse through Barbara Kincaid's treasures during what Southern Accents Estate Sale is calling a "collector's paradise estate sale." It began Friday morning and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at her home, at 1 Horseshoe Circle in the Woodlawn subdivision of Stafford County.

"The sheer amount of stuff that we have in here is amazing," said Leanne Kelly, who runs Southern Accents with her partner and mother-in-law, Teresa Strickland.

Kelly's husband, Todd Strickland, also works with the company and was astonished as the team researched the value of various items, from wooden figurines of witches and Santas by Joy Hall to high-end Steinbach nutcrackers from Germany and Steiff bears and rabbits.

"She had great taste," he said, noting that everywhere they looked in curio cabinets that lined the walls, on mantels and in boxes that had been tucked under beds, they found "something highly sought after. Everything was very collectible and unique."

Todd Strickland set up the checkout area on the back porch, next to a table filled with some of the most expensive items. They included a miniature set of bisque dolls, made by German dollmakers Kammer and Reinhardt, whose work dates back to 1885. The bride and groom dolls are set in a satin-lined egg and sell for $1,500.

Next to them are several nutcracker figurines that were sold by jeweler Shreve, Crump and Low for more than $500 each. They're priced at $400.

The collection doesn't include 500 of the highest-priced dolls, some of which were worth more than $15,000 each, Liz Kincaid said. They were removed from the home shortly after her mother's death and sold by Theriault's auction house.

Liz Kincaid, who lives in Richmond, said her mother didn't have a lot when she was growing up, particularly the nice dolls that other girls at school played with.

When Barbara Kincaid started working as a librarian in 1970 — she spent 36 years at Walker Grant Middle School and Hugh Mercer Elementary School in Fredericksburg — she started collecting what she missed out on as a child.

She also made a big to-do at every holiday for her only child. Christmas was by far the biggest event, however, and Barbara Kincaid kept a separate room in the house for wrapping paper, bows and gifts she bought year-round.

Over the years, the elder Kincaid got involved in doll clubs near and far, including the Now and Then Doll Club of Fredericksburg and the United Federation of Doll Collectors. She also became active with the Jane Austen Society of North America, and like Austen's character, Elizabeth Bennet, realized she had found her one true love.

Kincaid's husband, Gary, died while their daughter was in high school, and his widow never considered remarrying.

"She had met her own true love, her Mr. Darcy, so to speak, and she was never interested," Liz Kincaid said.

Instead of dating, she devoted her energy, and research skills, to finding the antique and vintage items she desired.

Those who wanted to benefit from her finds arrived at the Stafford subdivision as early as 4:30 a.m. to get their place in line. Southern Accents doled out numbers so people could wait in their air-conditioned vehicles instead of standing out in the heat, and the company let in a few people at a time so it wouldn't be too crowded.

Tracie Wilkinson of Spotsylvania County noticed a tin lithograph tree stand on Southern Estate's website and made a beeline to it Friday. She'd been looking for one for years, saying the item was "highly collectible" and worth every bit of $60. She planned to display it with her aluminum Christmas tree.

Margaret Skidmore often saw paintings by Johnny Johnson in the hallways at Mary Washington Hospital where she worked for 38 years. She arrived at the estate sale at 6:30 a.m. so she could pay $185 for a signed water scene with geese flying in the background.

"I love it," she said.

Dan and Terri Woundy, also of Spotsylvania, arrived a few minutes after Skidmore, and like the others, had a particular purchase in mind: stuffed bears.

The Woundys, jokingly called the "bear hoarders" by Southern Accents employee Susan Weimer, have 15,000 bears in the basement — and he showed photos on his phone to prove it. The fuzzy Steiffs bears the couple searched for Friday tend to be on the high end of teddys because they're made with premium materials including mohair, alpaca, cashmere and 100% wool felt.

Like other shoppers, the Woundys brought their own large bags, including an insulated one. They did a first run-through of the house, emptied their bags in a holding area on the back porch and searched for more.

"She’s a lot more conservative than I am," Dan Woundy said about his wife. "If it were just me, I would be grabbing everything."

Three fellow members of the Now and Then Doll Club waited their turn to enter the home — and hopefully purchase a doll their friend may have gotten while they were at an auction or overseas trip together.

"Barbara loved everything," said Karen Smith.

"And she had a phenomenal collection," added Wanda Miller.

Being able to own one of the dolls Barbara Kincaid had purchased would remind Sally Bernard of their trips together and the many conventions they attended.

"For me, it's a memory," she said.