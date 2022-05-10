King George Agency Alliance Day offers various services, all in one place

The King George Community Alliance is sponsoring its first Agency Alliance Day on Saturday—an event that offers residents the chance to find out about services from 20 different groups and organizations, all under one roof.

Representatives from various King George departments, including Social Services, the Virginia Health Department, Parks and Recreation and the Sheriff’s Office, will set up at the L.E. Smoot Memorial Library on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. But there also will be booths representing organizations that serve all localities in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Tameeka Heyward–Jackson, one of the people who helped found the community alliance, said organizers want to be sure King George residents get all the services to which they’re entitled.

“It was heavily laid on our hearts to make sure King George receives the same amount of attention as many other county” in the region, she said, adding that she and others repeatedly have heard about transportation obstacles in the rural county. “There’s no public transportation and limited other resources, and we felt that if everything was housed under one building, that would be convenient, to give residents one day they can come … and visit all those services.”

Heyward–Jackson founded IMPACT King George, which initially worked on resources such as backpacks for students, but has expanded efforts.

The alliance’s co-founder is Ryan Ragsdale, president of the Love Thy Neighbor food pantry. A third alliance member is Antaysia Nance, a therapist and licensed clinical social worker at Youth Life Services in Fredericksburg. Neither one lives in King George but has worked regularly with residents there.

The alliance asks that those who need appointments with Social Services, the Health Department or Healthy Families Rappahannock Area, which promotes parental education and resources, register in advance to secure an appointment. That can be done by emailing registration@kgca.us.

Private rooms in the library will be designated for these appointments. Then, the rest of the area will be set up with tables and booths. Other groups in attendance include those who offer paid respite care for special needs children and mental health services.

Because this is the first Agency Alliance Day—another is planned on June 18—organizers expect a lot of people will come to the library to check out the offerings. Appointments for walk-ins will be accommodated as much as possible, Heyward–Jackson said.

