King George allows 16-year-olds to drive golf carts

Fairview Beach is registering more golf carts for people who want to tool around the waterfront community, and younger drivers now can get behind the wheel as a result of recent action by the King George Board of Supervisors.

The county changed its ordinance to allow anyone with a state driver’s license to operate golf carts on public roads in Fairview Beach and Potomac Landing. Previously, the ordinance limited drivers to those 18 and older, but board members decided Sept. 6 to allow 16-year-olds to drive the carts as well as utility vehicles and Gators, which are similar to golf carts. However, the designation does not include riding lawn mowers or all-terrain vehicles, according to County Attorney Kelly Lackey.

Shirley Buckley chairs the golf-cart committee for the Fairview Beach Residents Association and researched similar ordinances in 29 Virginia localities that permit golf carts. Only two set the minimum driving age at 18, she said.

Jeff Bueche, Fairview Beach’s former representative on the county Board of Supervisors, first advocated for the change more than two years ago. He said Fairview Beach and nearby Potomac Landing—the only two neighborhoods in the county where golf carts are allowed on roads—should permit 16-year-olds to drive golf carts, given that the state lets them drive vehicles.

T.C. Collins, who represents Fairview Beach on the county board, is a former special agent with the Virginia State Police. He said he has “a strong personal and professional reason not to have 16-year-olds drive carts,” but favored the measure because he said that’s what his constituents want.

The age issue, along with other topics pertaining to the operation of golf carts, are frequently topics of discussion among Fairview Beach residents, said Michael Bennett, the former president of the residents association and a current board member. He said a majority of residents favored allowing 16-year-olds to drive golf carts.

But it’s clear the association doesn’t want any drivers younger than that careening around the hillside community that overlooks the Potomac River. The second paragraph about golf carts on the association’s website notes that “we are seeing children operating (golf carts) and driving them unsafely. We cannot tolerate this.”

The website goes on to say that all rights to operate golf carts under its agreement with the county would cease without further notice, if children continue driving the golf carts illegally. The association encourages residents to remind neighbors to obey the law.

Golf carts have been allowed in Fairview Beach since 2007 and Buckley said “we take our privilege to be a golf cart community” seriously. The association registered 147 golf carts in 2020, but this year, that number climbed to 192, said Tommie Klise, president of the residents group.

“It’s a record breaker,” he said.

The association allows residents from nearby Potomac Landing to attend events to register the carts and it posts the legal requirements which include: headlights, tail lights and brake lights; side and rearview mirrors; a slow-moving vehicle sign; adequate brakes and steering; and liability insurance with a minimum of $50,000 per incident. Also, carts must not exceed 25 miles per hour.

Residents also must get the golf carts inspected annually by an authorized dealer, which costs $20, and then get the proper registration from the Fairview Beach Residents Association for $25. Those with questions are encouraged to contact Buckley, but asked not to stop by her house unannounced, according to the website.

Golf cart violations are punishable by a $150 fine for the first offense. If there are repeat offenses in a year, the action is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.