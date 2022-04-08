King George allows rifles during deer season

This fall, King George County will allow the use of rifles for deer hunting—an activity that’s long been prohibited in the locality because of its flat terrain.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Stonehill, a retired King George deputy and former Virginia marine police officer, proposed the change to the county ordinance because “we have a lot of rifle shooting as it is now,” just not during deer season. Rifles are allowed for target practice and can be used to kill nuisance animals—or varmints, as resident Terry Moore described coyotes, foxes and groundhogs.

Rifles also can be used to kill deer and bear that are destroying farm crops, if landowners get the required damage control permits. In addition, the law allows the use of black powder rifles—and some of the newer models shoot 1,000 yards, Stonehill said, the same distance a standard rifle might cover.

“So what’s the difference?” Stonehill asked. “I didn’t think it was very much at all and so I am in favor of this.”

The supervisors unanimously voted to change the ordinance to allow rifles of .23 caliber or larger during deer hunting season, starting this fall. Hunters must be in a tree stand at least 10 feet off the ground unless they qualify as disabled.

The new ordinance is similar to one adopted by Caroline County last year, except Caroline’s tree stands must be at least 8 feet off the ground. Spotsylvania and Stafford counties also allow rifle hunting.

Most of the speakers during Tuesday night’s public hearing supported the measure. Resident Rick Herron characterized rifles as more accurate than shotguns “because you utilize a scope in lieu of spray and pray.” He said that means loading up a shotgun with pellets, then shooting a spray of them and praying “you hit the deer.”

Mark Fike agreed that because there are so many pellets going down range with a shotgun compared to one projectile from a rifle, “buckshot seems to the accident-causer for a lot of things we hear about.”

Zoe Norton, who said she’s enjoyed deer hunting since childhood and was active with shooting sports at King George High School, called rifle hunting more humane “as it’s more likely to result in cleaner kills” and less opportunities for deer to “bleed out and suffer” as hunters try to track them.

“Rifle hunting is therefore more respectful to the deer,” said Norton, who wore a white cowboy hat as she spoke to the board. “Given the density of the forests and topography of King George County, rifle hunting poses no more of a danger than shotgun hunting does.”

But that’s not what the Board of Supervisors decided in 2015, when hunters asked twice, over the period of a few months, for the county to change the ordinance. Then-Supervisor Dale Sisson Jr. said at the time that “the terrain here just doesn’t support it.”

He noted that rifles historically have been allowed for deer hunting west of the Blue Ridge because there are more hills and mountains there, compared to the flatter lands to the east.

“The mountains serve as a backstop for bullets,” Sisson said at the time. “Expansive fields don’t.”

But having an ordinance that requires deer hunters to shoot from tree stands provides a measure of safety, Moore said.

“That way you’re always shooting into the ground,” he said on Tuesday. “I’m a southeastern North Carolina guy, where the whole area’s as flat as this floor here and we were told for years that the reason you couldn’t use rifles there is because you might kill somebody a half a mile away.”

King George resident Tony Scaramozzi, a former member of the Planning Commission, raised the same concern in a letter to the supervisors. He lives at the end of an open field and has been outside, talking with neighbors, when “shot has rained down on us from that field.”

“Any high-powered rifle ... could very well be pointed in our direction and a miss could be fatal to innocent bystanders,” said Scaramozzi, who called himself an avid hunter who appreciated the rules concerning allowable weapons—and didn’t want them to change.

Sgt. Frank Spuchesi from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources noted there had been “four or five incidents” involving hunting accidents in the past three years and all but one were self-inflicted injuries. The other involved a bullet shattering on a rock and the fragments hitting the hunter in the face.

“It pretty much shows with rifles, we don’t have that many incidents,” Spuchesi said. “People tend to be more careful of what they’re shooting. That’s how it’s trended my whole career.”

