King George alum continues study of culture, language

As an artist and teacher, 26-year-old Sarah Phillips wants to—no, make that she has to—learn about other cultures, from the way people express themselves through art to the languages they speak.

“For me, art, education and language are all about finding means for self-contextualization in a world of vastly different communication styles and infinite narrative,” said Phillips, who grew up in King George County. “The methods may vary, but the ultimate goal is the same—bridging complex divides.”

Phillips also is fortunate in that she learns languages quickly, said her mother, Susan Phillips, a kindergarten teacher at King George Elementary School. That skill is coming in handy this summer as Sarah Phillips embarks on exploring yet another language and culture.

She received a scholarship from the U.S. State Department to learn Azerbaijani, a Turkic language spoken in southwestern Asia, primarily in Azerbaijan and northwestern Iran. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, she would have gone to Turkey to study, but is doing the sessions online instead.

Phillips hopes the course “is the beginning of opening doors to working in community peace-building and arts globally, but of course, specifically in Azerbaijan in the Caucasus.”